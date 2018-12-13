Shirley A. Howard Platt
Shirley A. Howard Platt, 79, passed away on Dec. 4, 2018, in Sarasota. Her loving family was by her side. Shirley was born on April 6, 1939, in Arcadia, Fla., to the late Seth J. Howard and Pawnee E. Stevens Collier. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church in Arcadia.
Shirley was a very loving and giving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed. Shirley enjoyed gardening, hand-sewing and crocheting, reading and listening to Southern gospel; however, her greatest passion was spending time with her family. She loved Jesus and her country and she spoke proudly about both. She also enjoyed cooking for special gatherings and dear friends.
Ms. Howard Platt is survived by her daughters, Debra L. (Brad) Burtscher and Julie M. (Bobby) Fussell, all of Arcadia; grandchildren Lacie M. (Luke) Jones, Jared S.(Taylor) Hart, Robert L. (Amber) Fussell II, and Justin Q. Fussell; five great-grandchildren, Kiersten Klossner, Alaina Klossner, Livi Fussell, Tori West, Jared Hart II, and one great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth N. Platt, her parents, and siblings Richard Howard, Patricia Howard Huerta and Sandra Howard.
Visitation for family and friends has been held at the chapel of Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Services were at Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dana Spurgeon and the Rev. Scott Baker officiating. Burial was at Lily Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Florida Baptist Children’s Home, 1015 Sikes Blvd., Lakeland, Fla. 33815
Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral & Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at pongerkaysgrady.com.
Ralph E. “Bud” Lewis
Ralph E. “Bud” Lewis, 77, passed away Nov. 15, 2018, in Sarasota, Fla. Mr. Lewis was born in Miami to the late Ralph E. Lewis Sr. and Ida M. Phillips Lewis. Bud and family moved to Arcadia in 1976 and settled in the Joshua Creek area. He was of the Baptist faith.
Bud was a very loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and brother and will be sorely missed by all. After graduating from high school, Bud attended Florida Atlantic University, where he obtained an undergraduate degree in Business Administration, later earning his MBA at Nova University. Prior to moving to Arcadia, Bud worked in the family steel-erection and general-contracting business. In 1976, he was selected to open the Sears Catalog Store in Arcadia, which he proudly and successfully operated for more than 16 years. He enjoyed serving his customers and the diversity of the products that his store provided, affectionately called “Mr. Bud” by many of his customers. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed reading historical novels and nonfiction history books and loved to share his knowledge of history with others. Although hunting, fishing and history were his passions, he loved nothing more than his wife, daughter and his grandchildren and the time and memories they shared.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Glenda K. McDonald Lewis of Arcadia; one daughter, Tiffany J. Whisnant of Arcadia; two grandchildren, Brody Whisnant and Colton Whisnant, both of Arcadia; and one sister, Suzanne (Raymond) Hanson of Hampton Bays, N.Y. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of family and friends was Nov. 19 at the chapel of Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia, with the Rev. Roy Arms officiating. Burial is at Joshua Creek Cemetery.
Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral and Cremation Services, Arcadia, was entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.pongerkaysgrady.com.
Doris Marie Haig
Doris Marie Haig, 76, passed away on Dec. 4, 2018, at DeSoto Memorial Hospital. Doris had lived in Arcadia for the last 20 years and is from Glassboro, New Jersey. She was an active member and volunteered often at Trinity United Methodist Church in Arcadia. She will be greatly missed. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and traveling, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her loving family.
Ms. Haig is survived by one son, Todd Haig of Westville, N.J.; and one daughter, Leona (Mark) Czwartacki of Mount Laurel, N.J.; three sisters, Elaine Jones of Sewell, N.J., Patsy (Terry) Mace of Monroeville, N.J., and Thelma (Nick) Nardicchio of Linden, Pa. She is survived by six grandchildren; Olivia (Matthew) Solinia of Paulsboro, N.J., Edward Haig V of Grand Rapids, Mich., Mark Czwartacki of Mount Laurel, N.J., Brynne Czwartacki of Arcadia, Kimberly Czwartacki of Collingswood, N.J., and Jaid Czwartacki of Mount Laurel, N.J. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Haig III; her parents, Llewellyn and Lillian Jones, and one son, Edward Haig IV.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral and Cremations, Arcadia, is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences maybe made at pongerkaysgrady.com.
