Ronnie Dean HueyRonnie Dean Huey, 68, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away Feb. 25, 2019. He was the son of Vernon Huey and Nelta Green. Mr. Huey was born Oct. 19, 1950, in Madisonville, Tenn. After leaving his home state, he lived in Tampa before coming to this area over 40 years ago; he owned Ronnie’s Mobile Repair. Ronnie loved anything outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle and auto racing. He was a member of the River Ranch Property Owners Association.
Ronnie will be greatly missed by his children: Wayne Huey, Steve Huey, Rhonda Huey Teuton, Amanda Huey Smith, Michelle Stall, Ronnie Huey Jr., Jason Huey, Charles Huey, and Shanna Huey; grandchildren, Shawn, Andrew, Tyler, Ryan, Marisah, Saphire, Stevie, Joe, Karlee, Tyler, Sara, Siera, Brandon, Savannah, Jacob, Tristan, Brionna, Ryan, Brittany, Dean, Nathan, Macie, Gavin, Raelynn, Bailey and Kinzley; great-grandchildren, Connor, Cambri, Chloie, Carson and Lucas; girlfriend, Sherry Warram; siblings, Lowell, Bonnie, Carl, Freida, Billy and Stanley; former spouses, Joyce Johnson and Donna Huey; and his faithful companion, Spike. He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandchildren, Cheryl and Cecil, V.
A celebration of Ronnie’s life will be held 10 a.m. March 30 at Bisset Park in Punta Gorda. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with expenses. To express condolences to the family, visit www.LTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services, Punta Gorda, Fla.
Linda Sue SarlesLinda Sue Sarles (Shelfer), 77, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on Feb. 9, 2019. Linda was born on Jan. 31, 1942, in Arcadia, Fla., to the late Arthur and Martha Shelfer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chandler Sarles, and a sister, Rebecca Shelfer.
She is survived by three daughters: Pam (Ronnie) Camillone of Sanford, Fla., Karen Waldron of Lake Placid, Fla., and Patti (Doug) Yovaish of Altamonte Springs, Fla.; a brother, Dan (Carolyn) Shelfer of Arcadia; and a sister, Vicki (Chuck) Cuthbert of Marietta, Ga.
Ms. Sarles is also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. March 22, 2019.
Juril O. Mansfield Sr.Juril O. Mansfield Sr., 82, passed away on March 2, 2019, at his home in Arcadia, Fla. Mr. Mansfield was born in Arcadia on Sept. 5, 1936, to the late Barney L. and Charity Albritton Mansfield. Juril was a lifetime resident of DeSoto County. He was of the Baptist faith and had been a longtime member of North Hillsborough Baptist Church.
Juril was a hard-working and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His greatest love was his family and he loved spending time with them. He enjoyed having cookouts, going fishing, hunting with his son, or camping. A cattleman his entire life, Mr. Mansfield was a part of the rich history of DeSoto County ranching. He worked and rode with many of the greatest horsemen of the time.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Madelon A. Mansfield of Arcadia; one son, Juril O. “Buddy” (Sandy) Mansfield of Arcadia; eight grandchildren, Scott, JC, Tonya, Tyler, Brandon, Mark, Robert and Kezia; and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Linda Arlene Walker, and eight siblings.
Visitation was March 6 at the chapel of Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Funeral services followed, with the Rev. Ellis Cross officiating. Burial will be at Joshua Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Tidewell Hospice and Palliative Care, 919 N. Arcadia Ave., Arcadia, Fla. 34266. Online condolences may be made at pongerkaysgrady.com. Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral & Cremation Services handled the arrangements.
Kermit Edward “Eddie” RoanKermit Edward “Eddie” Roan, 78, passed away at home on March 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Roan was born on Dec. 1, 1940 in Arcadia, Fla., to Kermit and Amy Stroble.
After graduating from DeSoto County High School in 1958, Eddie attended Manatee Community College. He also served with the U.S. Army National Guard. Eddie was deeply rooted and devoted to DeSoto County. He spent over 47 years in business operating Roan Land Surveying. He also supported his community by serving as a county commissioner from 1981-1990. When Eddie was not working, his greatest passion was hunting and fishing.
Mr. Roan is survived by his wife and best friend of 57 years, Azeline “Ann” Roan; daughter, Angela (Will) Waters; a granddaughter, Willow Waters.
Eddie is preceded by his parents: Kermit and Amy Stroble and Lewis and Ruby Roan; a sister, Francine Clark; and a grandson, William Edward Waters.
Services will be held (Thursday) March 7, 2019, at Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes, Arcadia. Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., with services at 2 p.m. Burial to follow at Mercer Cemetery, Williston, Fla.
Online condolences may be made at www.pongerkaysgrady.com. Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes have been entrusted with arrangements.
