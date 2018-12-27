Holly Ann McKinney
Holly Ann McKinney, 82, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away on Dec. 14, 2018, at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. She was born in Tampa on May 6, 1936, and was a lifelong Sarasota resident. She worked as an assembly-line worker for Marine Part Manufacturing. She was Church of God by faith.
Ms. McKinney was preceded in death by her husband, Bert McKinney; son, John Kevin McKinney; and daughter, Patricia Corbitt.
She is survived by a son, Hugh McKinney (Heather) of Dunbarton N.H.; daughters Rose Smith of Ellenton, Fla., and Pamela Yeomans of Sarasota; a brother, Tim Manning (Janice) of Jonesboro, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services were at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Arcadia, Fla. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Robarts Family Funeral Home, Wauchula, Fla.
Elvin J. Felty Sr.
Elvin J. Felty Sr., 94, passed away Dec. 18, 2018, in Port Charlotte, Fla. Elvin was born June 20, 1924, in Branchdale, Pa., moving to DeSoto County in 1976. He moved to Port Charlotte in 2003.
Mr. Felty was a WWII veteran, retiring as a U.S. Army master sergeant. He was a highly decorated serviceman, having served in the European Theatre of Operations, receiving three bronze stars during the Means Campaign, Army Meritorious Service ribbon with Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct with three Knots, Meritorious Unit Commission Army, American Defense Ribbon, World War II Victory medal, Pre-Pearl Harbor ribbon, World War Occupation, National Defense Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with two “Hour Glass” devices, PA Commendation Medal, PA Meritorious Service Medals, PA Service Medal with three silver stars, 20-year service with two silver stars, the General Thomas White and General T. J. Stewart ribbons.
Elvin was a race-car enthusiast, who in his younger days built race cars. He enjoyed golfing and gardening. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. and the D.A.V. Elvin was a former member of Pine Level United Methodist Church, Arcadia, Fla., serving as head usher for many years.
Survivors are his beloved wife, Mary Felty of Port Charlotte, Fla.; daughter, Debra F. Tate, Port Charlotte; sons, Elvin J. Felty Jr., Lebanon, Pa., Gerald A. (Pat) Felty, Bradenton, Fla., Bruce A. Felty, North Carolina, Dean A. Felty, Arcadia; a brother, Leroy (Betty) of Fort Myers, Fla.; and one sister, Eleanor Lerch, New Port Richie, Fla.; others include 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Elvin is preceded in death by his first wife, Fern Felty in 2003; his parents, John H. and Eva Mae Felty, and a brother, Albert Felty.
Visitation was Dec. 26 at the Grace Presbyterian Church, Lake Suzy. Funeral services followed, with the Rev. Sammie Brooks officiating. Burial is 1 p.m. today at Florida National Cemetery.
Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Arcadia, handled the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.pongerkaysgrady.com.
Joyce R. Harmon
Joyce R. Harman, 83, passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018 at her home in Arcadia. She was born on March 29, 1935 in Tifton, GA to the late Robert Lee and Pauline Stephens Ray. Joyce worked as a secretary at Armor & Company and the Coastal Plains Experiment Station in Tifton prior to marrying the love of her life, Charles Harman. She moved to Arcadia in 1970 and was a homemaker and loving mother. She was of Presbyterian faith and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Arcadia.
Joyce was a very loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed by all. She loved her church family and belonged to the Monday Morning Ladies. Joyce enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and watching game shows. However, her greatest love was spending time with her family.
She is survived by one daughter Nancy (Jeff) Adams of Arcadia; two grandchildren, Robb Adams and Logan Adams, both of Arcadia; and nephews Dr. Rodney (Greda) Tyson, Greg Spellman, Doug Spellman and Kevin Spellman; and numerous “nieces.” Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Harman, parents, and siblings James Ray, Juanita Rowe, Aubrey Ray, Alice Ruth Tyson and Vonnie Spellman.
A visitation of family and friends was held Monday, December 24, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church, Arcadia, FL.
Funeral Services followed at the church with Rev. Bill Teng and Rev. Ted Land officiating. Burial was at Joshua Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, Florida Gulf Coast Chapter, 9365 U.S. Highway 19 North, Suite B, Pinellas Park, FL. 33782
Online condolences can be made at pongerkaysgrady.com.
Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral & Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements.
