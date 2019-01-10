Edward Steven Mye
Edward Steven Mye, 52, Myakka City, Fla., (formerly of Boston and New York) died unexpectedly on Dec. 30, 2018. Family members include his beloved wife, Ella (Feltz), his children Steven (Mel) and Amber; his mother Patricia (Greene) McCall and his father D. George McCall (deceased); a brother, P. Tim McCall (Michelle); a sister, Stephanie Mye Wilson (David) and step-brothers.
Eddie was an amazing man who lived life to the fullest and always gave it his all. The family takes great comfort in knowing that he will continue to live on through organ donation. He will be forever remembered by his extended family and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in New York. Arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 135 N. Lime Ave., Sarasota. 941-365-1767, www.gendronfuneralhome.com.
Barry Keith Raineri
Barry Keith Raineri, 68, passed away Jan. 6, 2019, in Port Charlotte, Fla. He was born on Dec. 20, 1950, in Belle Glade, Fla., to the late Hugo and Leona Miller Raineri. Barry had lived, worked and loved DeSoto County for the past 47 years.
Mr. Raineri graduated from Pahokee High School in 1968. He then attended Palm Beach Jr. College in Lake Worth, Fla., where he met and married the love of his life, Karen Parker. They moved to Arcadia, and together started their life and a family. Barry owned and operated Barry Raineri Construction Co. and was well known as a talented carpenter, licensed roofer and a state certified licensed contractor. Barry was a member of the Arcadia Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge and CCA.
Barry loved life, but most of all loved his family and friends. He was a very giving and loving family man who would give the shirt off his back, if you needed it. He was just that kind of man. He loved fishing and diving every chance he could get. He enjoyed cooking for his wife and for family functions. He loved tending to his orchids. He loved his job; he was an amazing builder.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Karen Parker Raineri of Arcadia; two daughters, Deidre “Dee Dee” Raineri and Asya (Charles) Bond, all of Arcadia; one brother, Carlo (Bonnie) Raineri of West Palm Beach, Fla., and one sister, Elizabeth (Clifford) Stuart of Stuart, Fla.; three grandchildren, Piper Lainne, Robert Lincoln and Laurayne Alaire; numerous nieces and nephews. Barry was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Johnny Raineri, and a sister, Arlene Haley.
A gathering of family and friends will be held 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 14, 2019, at the chapel of Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. A celebration of life service follow at 12 p.m. at the chapel. Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral & Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at pongerkaysgrady.com.
