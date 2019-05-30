Jessica “Jessi” Lynne RowanJessica “Jessi” Lynne Rowan was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. Jessi had a smile that could light up the darkest night like the 4th of July, and laughter that radiated nothing but joy for anyone lucky enough to hear it. To be loved by Jessi was to be loved fiercely, unconditionally and wholeheartedly. Jessi was a miracle child of God and had the most beautiful and precious soul of any child her age you’d ever meet.
Jessica Lynne Rowan, of Arcadia, Fla., was born June 26, 2001, and departed life here on earth on (Thursday) May 23, 2019, to have eternal life and walk with Jesus in the kingdom of heaven.
Jessi loved life and lived it to the fullest. She loved kids and animals. Jessi loved being outdoors. Jessi played softball since she was 4 years old, lettered in varsity for softball and weightlifting in high school. She loved riding horses, working cows, she loved being on or in the water. Her idea of a “perfect date” was not the movies, but would rather be hunting, riding a buggy or 4-wheeler and being in the mud or woods.
Jessi loved everyone she knew and never met a stranger. She had her father’s work ethic and loved to work. Jessi loved to do for others and tried to make others feel happy and help anyone she could, like her mama. Most of all she loved the Lord and knew she was blessed with a beautiful life.
Jessi was a recent graduate of Faith Christian Community Academy and was employed by Eli’s Western Wear, both of Arcadia. Jessi’s future plans were to find a job with GREAT health insurance and marry the love of her life, Kyle Mercer.
Jessi is survived by her parents, Tony Rowan, Jo and Darren Cross; her siblings, McKayla Rowan, Dalton Cross and Shelby Cross; aunts and uncles, Brandi (Sam) Holland, Matt (Vicky) Provau, David (Jenny) Cross, Michele (Paul) Cox, Danny Cross and Doug (Kathy) Cross; cousins, Dusty and Kyle Roberts, Brody and Josh Provau, Stephen, Kayla, Clint and Harley Cross, Caden (Whitney) Cross, Casen Cross, Ryan (Sarah) Hipp, Evan (Macey) Hipp, and a beautiful niece, Chloe Cross.
A celebration of life was (Tuesday) May 28, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Fort Ogden, Fort Ogden, Fla.
Arrangements were in care of Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park, Fla. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jessi’s honor to: COTA (Children’s Organ Transplant Association), UNOS (United Network for Organ Sharing), or the American Heart Association.
Jeffrey A. DeCecchisJeffrey A. DeCecchis, 57, died on May 26, 2019, at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, New York.
Mr. DeCecchis lived in Punta Gorda, Florida, for much of his life. He is survived by a daughter, Ashley DeCecchis-Kavanaugh of Florida; four siblings, Lynn Marie (Dave) Forbes of Acardia, Florida; Joe (Jussara) DeCecchis of Arcadia; James DeCecchis of Copenhagen, N.Y.; and Leonard DeCecchis of Watertown; a sister-in-law, Joanne DeCecchis of Amsterdam, N.Y.; a brother-in-law, Douglas Clement of Burrville; three grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Emma Jean JonesEmma Jean Jones, 58, was born on June 14, 1960, and died on May 27, 2019, at the Arcadia Hospice House, Arcadia, Fla. Arrangements are being handled by Hickson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Arcadia.
Tolton Stephon NunnallyTolton Stephon Nunnally, 56, was born on Sept. 5, 1962, and died on May 21, 2019, at home in Arcadia, Fla. Arrangements are being handled by Hickson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Arcadia.
