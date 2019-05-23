Jeremiah “Jerry” H. Scott
Jeremiah “Jerry” H. Scott, 92, went to be with his Lord on May 20, 2019, in Sarasota, Fla., surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 29, 1926, in Mulberry, Fla. He moved to Arcadia when he was seven years old and was raised at Florida Baptist Children’s Homes, a place he held dear.
Jerry, or “Mr. Scott,” as everyone knew him, was a Godly man who loved the Lord and adored his family, especially his loving wife of 71 years, Gerry. He was extremely proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Arcadia for over 85 years. He loved gospel music and singing in the church choir and was a member of the Peace River Valley Quartet.
Mr. Scott loved nothing more than being on the sideline of Clemson University football as he cheered on his son and grandson. He also enjoyed fishing and turkey hunting with his children and grandchildren. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and gave service to our great nation. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service with over 40 years of service. Mr. Scott was a fixture in the Arcadia community. He loved his Lord and never missed an opportunity to witness to others, even till the very end. Mr. Scott was loved by all who knew him, as he always had a silly song in his heart and a shuffle in his step. And he was always glad you “got to see him.” He was, simply, in his playful, joyful and endearing words, “The Best.”
He is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine F. Scott of Arcadia, Fla.; his four children, daughters Traci (Jerry) Newlin of Arcadia and Christi (Donnie) Rife of Rotonda West, Fla.; sons, Matthew W. (Emma Lee) Scott of Wauchula, Fla., and Harvey “Brad” (Daryle) Scott of Clemson, S.C.; one brother, Charles Arnold (Marlowe) Scott of Rollo, Missouri; eleven grandchildren, Terri (Mike) Peck of Las Vegas, Randa Kellogg of Arcadia, Matt Mason of Houston, Louis (Yvette) Kinchen Jr. of Mandeville, La., Jamie Newlin of Fort Myers, Fla., Jeff (Sara) Scott of Clemson, S.C., John (Kirsten) Scott of Seattle, Wash., Dena (Jerry) Patterson of Wauchula, Jay (Jenna) Ryals of Fort Ogden, Fla., Houston (Kayla) Ryals of Fort Ogden, and Ryan Witmer of Rotonda West; and 17 great-grandchildren; Madi, Gavin, Hunter, Jace, Jett, Matthew, Jaden, Drew, Rhys, Veta, Tripp, River, Allison, Emory, Phoebe, Gracie, Holler and Savannah.
A visitation of family and friends will be held 10-11 a.m. (Friday) May 24, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Arcadia, 1006 N Brevard Ave., Arcadia. Funeral services follow the gathering at 11 a.m. at the church, with Mr. Doyle E. Carlton III officiating. Burial will be at Joshua Creek Cemetery, Arcadia.
Online condolences can be made at pongerkaysgrady.com. Donations would be appreciated in his honor to Florida Baptist Children’s Homes, www.fbchomes.org. Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral & Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements.
George Chester Shaver Jr.George Chester Shaver Jr., 75, of Arcadia, Florida, passed away on May 19, 2019. He was born to the late George Chester Shaver Sr. and Agnes McQueen on March 14, 1944, in Strange Creek, West Virginia. He was a member of the Arcadia community for 56 years.
George enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring his old ‘thirty-fiver,’ driving his race car No. 18, as well as spending time with his beloved children and grandchildren. He was a loving father and grandfather.
Mr. Shaver is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn L. Shaver; three sons, George C., Jim B. (Marcie), and Joe B. (Vanessa) Shaver, all of Arcadia; three daughters, Leisa (Dave) Hess of Canada, Kimberly (Cecil) Shaver Brown of Arcadia, and Tina L. Shaver of Sebring, Fla.; two brothers, James R. (Sheila) Shaver and Larry T. Shaver, both of Arcadia; three sisters, Drema Crocker of Oak Hill, W.V., Judy (Lee) Buckland of Scarborough, W.V., and Penny (Dave) Shaver of Sarasota, Fla.; and 23 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
George was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert L. Shaver; and his sister, Frances Williams.
A visitation will be held at Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia, from 2-3 p.m. (Saturday) May 25, 2019, with funeral services to follow. Burial will be at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, at 2:30 p.m. (Monday) May 27, 2019.
Online condolences may be made at www.pongerkaysgrady.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Arcadia.
Johnny “J.T.” Bailey
Johnny “J.T.” Bailey passed peacefully on May 2, 2019, in Arcadia, Fla. J.T. was a lifetime Arcadia resident and had served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army. J.T. was a lifetime member of Amvets Post 60 in Arcadia. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. (Friday) May 24, 2019, at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Fla. The United States Army provides honors for Mr. Bailey. Interment follows at the cemetery.
Joshua Daniel Hendrickson
Joshua Daniel Hendrickson, 42, passed away on May 10, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla., surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Hendrickson was born on Dec. 4, 1976, in Port Charlotte, Fla., to Rodney G. Hendrickson and Yvette J. Singletary. Joshua was of the Christian faith. God has called home another angel.
Josh was a very loving, giving and hardworking man, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He loved boating, fishing and spending time with his wife, family and friends.
He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 13 years, Turia L. Hendrickson of Punta Gorda, Fla.; his mother, Yvette J. (Michael) Singletary of Arcadia; one son, Zane G. Hendrickson of Punta Gorda; three step-children, Cole (Claudia) Midgett, Cade Midgett and Callie Midgett, all of Punta Gorda; two sisters, Amey (Barritt) Collier of Yankeetown, Fla., and Danielle Richardson of Fort Myers, Fla.; maternal grandmother, Karen Y. Sheridan of Fort Ogden, Fla.; and one grandchild, Caylee Midgett.
Joshua was preceded in death by his father, Rodney G. Hendrickson; maternal grandfather, Neil R. Sheridan; Uncle Brian R. Sheridan; and maternal grandparents, Ed and Virginia Hendrickson.
A gathering of family and friends will be held 10:30-11:30 a.m. on (Saturday) June 1, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 459 Gill St., Punta Gorda.
Memorial service and a Celebration of Life follows, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the church, with pastors Rick McDonald and Bill Frank officiating. At the conclusion of services, family invites you remain at the church and join them at the Fellowship Hall for food and refreshments. A covered dish is welcomed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Joshua’s name be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, www.lupus.org.
Online condolences can be made at pongerkaysgrady.com. Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral & Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements.
