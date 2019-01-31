Virginia Belle Snipes
Virginia Belle Snipes, 82, was born April 23, 1936, and died on Jan. 19, 2019, at Florida Memorial Hospital in Daytona Beach, Fla. Arrangements are being handled by Hickson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Arcadia, Fla.
Shawn P. Gallagher
Shawn P. Gallagher was born March 22, 1970, and died Dec. 20, 2018. He was the son of Bo Gallagher and Mary Ann McLain of Arcadia, Florida.
Mr. Gallagher was a 1988 graduate of DeSoto County High School and served in his hometown with the U.S. Army National Guard in the early 1990s. He worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann McLain; brothers, Lee (Laurie) Gallagher and Steven (Sara) Gallagher; three step-children he thought the world of: Carrie (Robert Jr.) Shaver, Samantha (Nathan) Roan, all of Arcadia, and James (Diana) Tidwell of W. Va. Also numerous other family includes nieces, nephews and his grandchildren.
A 3 p.m. memorial service is planned for (Saturday) Feb. 2 at the American Legion Post K-11, 2124 NW American Legion Dr., Arcadia.
