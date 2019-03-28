Robert J. Wey
Robert J. Wey, 74, of Arcadia, Fla., passed away April 25, 2018, in Port Charlotte, Fla. A “Celebration of Life” for Robert will be 2 p.m. (Sunday) March 31, 2019, at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Arcadia.
Mr. Wey was born Oct. 20, 1943, in Arcadia to the late Eugene and Doris Wey. Robert was a graduate of DeSoto High School and a veteran of the U. S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War. Robert was a descendant of three generations of DeSoto County pioneers—grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Wey and Mr. and Mrs. Jessie Hickman; and Dr. Green, his great-grandfather, was the first doctor in Arcadia. Dr. Green established the first drug store in Arcadia, while his son-in-law, Jake Wey, opened a drug store in what was known as the Wey Building, which later became Mercer’s Men’s Store.
Survivors are his cousins, Donald Davis and Kerry McAnly Wegner; grand-nephews and nieces.
Robert is predeceased by his parents; aunts, Elizabeth Hickman Davis and Margaret Hickman McAnly; brothers, Eugene C. Wey II, and twin brother Richard H. Wey; cousins, Thad Davis, George Davis, Jim McAnly and Bill McAnly; a nephew, Eugene C. Wey III.
Online condolences may be made at pongerkaysgrady.com. Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Arcadia, is in charge of arrangements.
Ernest Charles MilesErnest Charles Miles, 66, of Arcadia, Fla., passed away March 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. He was born July 21, 1952, in Pahokee, Fla., to Francis R. and Ruth (nee Lowe) Miles. Ernie was a wonderful husband and father. He graduated from CHS in 1970, where he was an all-round athlete lettering in wrestling, track and football. He worked for the city of Punta Gorda for over 25 years, starting on the water crew and working his way to Director of Public Works. He went on to acquire his State Underground and Fire line licenses and worked as project manager for several large utility companies until he retired in 2015.
Mr. Miles was an avid history buff and especially enjoyed Punta Gorda history and researching his family genealogy and their extensive ties to early Punta Gorda. He coached Charlotte County Babe Ruth from 1975-1977 and Little League from 1991-1995. He was a popular coach with the kids and parents because of his easy-going manner and love of the sport and his desire to instill sportsmanship in the young boys.
Upon retiring to Arcadia, he was able to spend his time outdoors working in his yard with his dogs by his side, puttering in his workshop and relaxing in the swing under the oak. Ernie was a self-taught guitarist. In the evenings after dinner you could hear him playing classic Rolling Stones on his favorite guitar. He loved fishing and golfing with his son and enjoying the quiet country life with his wife and daughter. He will be greatly missed by all.
He was survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon L. Miles; their children, Courtney L. Miles of Arcadia and Christopher M. Miles; and daughter-in-law, Samantha of Dubai, UAE; siblings, Diann Macomber of Punta Gorda, Donna and Robin Youse of Miami, Collette and Ricky Tomlinson of Punta Gorda, and Ross and Gina Miles of Baton Rouge, La. He also had a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins, as well as many cherished friends. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Francis and Ruth Miles, and brother-in-law Robert M. Macomber.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. (Sunday) March 31 at the Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to an animal shelter or rescue of your choice in memory of Ernie’s passion and love for animals. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kays-ponger.com for the Miles family.
