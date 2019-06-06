Will Walter White IIIWill Walter White III, 88, of Arcadia, Fla., and formerly of Sarasota, passed away May 16, 2019. He was born July 3, 1930.
A Tabor Academy and a 1952 Cornell University graduate, he spent his career as a public relations executive in New York and Hartford, Conn. Mr. White was a Korean War veteran, was twice a North American Sunfish champion and was the author of The Sunfish Bible. He remained active with the Florida sailing communities of Sarasota and Charlotte until 2016 and wrote numerous articles for sailing magazines. He was a member of the Sunfish Class Association, the Southwest Florida Regional Harbor Board, among others, and a longtime supporter of the Simsbury Light Opera Company in Hartford.
He leaves five children and two stepchildren and their partners, 10 grandchildren and their partners, three great-grandchildren, a sister and her family, and his wife.
As per his wishes, there will be no service after cremation. The family gathers at a later date.
Deborah Marie (Lowe) LeeDeborah Marie (Lowe) Lee, 62, passed away May 30, 2019, in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 24, 1957, in Punta Gorda, Fla., to Virgil Lowe (deceased) and Elma Louise Driggers Lowe. She was a lifetime resident of Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Debbie was of the Baptist faith.
Ms. Lee was a very loving, kind, giving soul and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. She was a graduate of Charlotte High School, Class of 1975. She spent 29 years working for the Florida probate division. Debbie loved the outdoors, spending time with her husband in the woods, and had a huge passion for her horses. She enjoyed collecting old cast-iron and paintings of rural Florida scenes.
She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Glenn E. Lee of Arcadia, Fla., her mother, Elma “Louise” Lowe of Arcadia; two sisters, Verna M. (Gary) Smith of Old Town, Fla., and Velma Brown of Arcadia. She was preceded in death by her son, Jason Lee; father, Virgil Lowe; a sister, Emily Boatwright; and two brothers, Frank Lowe and Allen Lowe.
A visitation of family and friends was June 5, 2019, at the chapel of Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. (Thursday) June 6, 2019, at the chapel. Burial follows at Indian Springs Cemetery, Punta Gorda.
Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral & Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at pongerkaysgrady.com.
Lula ComstockLula Comstock, 95, of Bradenton, Fla., formally of and a native of Arcadia, Fla., passed away (Saturday) May 25, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice in Palmetto, Fla.
Ms. Comstock was a highly skilled seamstress and quilter who took joy and satisfaction from teaching others those skills. Her children and family remember mainly her determination and willpower in keeping four children fed and clothed, somehow. As a Depression era child and teenager, she had to learn frugality ... or starve. That lesson and the lesson that hard work and education can overcome most obstacles were passed on to her children and have served them well.
She is survived by two sons, Terry Lewis of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Steve Lewis of Tallahassee; two daughters, Reba Brenner of Great Falls, Va., and Vicki Hall of Bradenton. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Emory Lee Cross, Walter Clay Cross and Harry Cross; two sisters, Zula Elizabeth Fleming and Ione Connor; three husbands, Maurice Edward Lewis, Virgil Moss and William Alfred Comstock III.
Services and interment are private. Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at pongerkaysgrady.com.
Elven M. HudsonElven M. Hudson, 82, of Arcadia, Fla., passed away June 1, 2019. Elven was born May 3, 1937, in Fulton, Ala. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving eight years for his country. After his discharge in 1963, Mr. Hudson went to follow his passion for teaching others and earned a master’s degree in education from the University of South Florida. He began teaching in Okeechobee for the Florida School for Boys. Upon the closure of that facility, Elven moved to Arcadia in the early 1970s, where he began teaching for DeSoto County with a focus on special education. He was an educator both in Okeechobee and DeSoto County totaling more than 40 years.
To know Elven was to know the most God-loving, kind and gentle soul. He was an active member of the community. He regularly donated blood and was awarded for donating 11 gallons of blood! He enjoyed working in his yard and was an avid gardener. He loved anything and everything to do with family. He served God with every breath he had in him. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, in Arcadia, where he served as an elder and in the prison ministry. He was an avid college football and Alabama “Crimson Tide” fan!
Mr. Hudson is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Anna Hudson of Arcadia; two sons, Byron Hudson and Joseph (Patty) Daniels; and daughters, Dana (Billy) Lowe and Sandra Daniels; and three brothers, Gerald Hudson, Fred Hudson and Randy Hudson. He leaves five grandchildren, Matthew Daniels, Derek Daniels, Krysten (Brennen) Rueff, Naomi (Chris) Bell and Kelly Daniels. He also has several grandchildren living in Alabama and leaves behind multiple great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie (Callie Sheffield) Hudson, one sister, Shirley Stevens, and one son, Duane Daniels.
The viewing is from 3-4 p.m. (Thursday) June 6, 2019, at the chapel of Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. The family welcomes visitors. Funeral services follow at 4 p.m., with Rev. Robert Valentin officiating. The DeSoto County Honor Guard will render military honors at the funeral home.
Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at pongerkaysgrady.com.
