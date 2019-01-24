Patricia Diann Osgood
Patricia Diann Osgood was entered into eternal rest on Jan. 22, 2019, in Arcadia, Florida. She died from pancreatic cancer and was 68.
Ms. Osgood was born in Duval County in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sept. 27, 1950. She spent most of her childhood in Jacksonville. In 1963, she moved to Belle Glade, Fla. She lived in south Florida, where she raised her three daughters. She met the love of her life, James Gary Osgood, in Arcadia in 1989.
She enjoyed reading, watching movies, crocheting, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid and loyal fan of Elvis Presley and Jimmy Buffet and the Florida Gators.
She is survived by her best friend and husband of 30 years; James Gary Osgood; daughters, Tisha Noel “Dynamite” (Timothy) Lloyd, Dora Elizabeth “Beth” (Thomas) Pelham, Jamie Diann “JD” Gibson, 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; sisters: Julia Irene Wilkinson and Debra Jean (Timmy) Dean; a brother, James Arthur (Thelma) Vanlandingham.
Diann is preceded in death by her father, Arthur Jethro Vanlandingham, her mother, Dorothy Elizabeth Vanlandingham, and her brother, Larry Earl Vanlandingham.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 27, at 3190 SE Arthur St., Arcadia. Please bring a dish. If attending the celebration, please wear Florida Gators attire.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society. To donate by phone, call 800-227-2345, or make checks payable to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123.
Victoria A. Wilson
Victoria A. Wilson, born July 24, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Dec. 8, 2018, in Port Charlotte, Florida. She was a teacher for the public school system, as well as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Ms. Wilson is survived by her husband, William Wilson; a sister, Nancy Wilson, and brothers Mike and Matt Arndts; a daughter, Melissa Hicks; and a son, William Wilson; grandchildren, Terry Hicks, Amber Hicks, Victoria Hicks and Monica Hicks; and great-grandchildren, Darvis Dennis Jr., Deontay Dennis and Dakari Dennis.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 27, 2019. Victoria will be laid to rest at Pine Level Campground Cemetery in DeSoto County. Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.pongerkaysgrady.com.
Nelda “Nel” Futch
Nelda “Nel” Futch, 91, of Charlotte Harbor, Florida, passed away Jan. 15, 2019. She was born in Indianapolis, Ind., to Clifford and Iva Cullins on May 14, 1927.
Nel moved to the Southwest Florida area from Indianapolis after marrying her husband, Otis Futch, on Jan. 4, 1950. She was a vital part of Charlotte County, serving for 31 years at the Frizzell Tower in El Jobean as Towerwoman for the Division of Forestry. This job was crucial, as she was responsible for spotting fires and radioing them in. Nel loved what she did and at one point in her career was the best in the state, holding the highest number of fires spotted. She loved being outdoors, whether it be working in the yard, camping or hanging the laundry. Nel’s family was her life, they meant more to her than anything else and always came first. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was loved by all that knew her.
Ms. Futch will be greatly missed by her husband of 69 years, Otis; son, Otis “Odie” Jr; daughters, Geri (Doug); Kristy (Chad); as well as five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her twin, Donna; sisters, Thelma and Francis; brothers, Norm and Russell.
Services were Jan. 19 at the Punta Gorda Chapel of Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services, with a service in celebration of Nel’s life following. Burial was held at Indian Spring Cemetery, Punta Gorda.
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services, Punta Gorda.
Dennis George Knight
Dennis George Knight, 73, of Arcadia, Florida, and formerly of Galloway, New Jersey, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Jan. 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8605 Cameron St., Suite 400 Silver Springs, Maryland 20910
