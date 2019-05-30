Tolton Stephon Nunnally

Tolton Stephon Nunnally, 56, was born on Sept. 5, 1962, and died on May 21, 2019, at home in Arcadia, Fla. Arrangements are being handled by Hickson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Arcadia.

Emma Jean Jones

Emma Jean Jones, 58, was born on June 14, 1960, and died on May 27, 2019, at the Arcadia Hospice House, Arcadia, Fla. Arrangements are being handled by Hickson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Arcadia.

