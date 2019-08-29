Judith Ann Bussey
Judith Ann Bussey, 76, of Arcadia, Fla., passed away on Aug. 25, 2019. She was born in Avon Park, Fla., on Jan. 4, 1943, to the late S. J. Hunt and Gladys Marie Helms.
Ms. Bussey was a member of the Arcadia community for 42 years, having moved from Apopka, Fla., where she and her beloved late husband James “Jim” R. Bussey lived after his retirement of 21 years from the U.S. Air Force. It was in Arcadia that Jim began his career as the Public Works director, and Judith opened and managed the Stonegate Apartments.
Judith was passionate about music, was a solo and choir singer with the First Baptist Church in Arcadia for more than 20 years, as well as teaching Sunday School, one of her greatest prides. She greatly enjoyed being outdoors and especially loved to fish; she was also a wonderful cook and, most importantly, loved to serve her Lord, Jesus Christ. Her faith was something she held very close to her heart for her whole life.
Judith is survived by her son, Robert Hollis (Daphne Michelle) Bussey of Mountain City, Ga.; daughters, Tammy Marie (the late Chuck) Hurt of Nocatee, Fla., and Beverly Denise (Bobby) Banther of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; her brother, Bob (Sherry) Rush of Suches, Ga.; her sister, Elaine Elder of Beaufort, S.C.; 10 grandchildren: Misty Ann Marie Campbell, Robert Lawrence Banther, Tara Danielle Banther Cuevas, Ashley Ann Grubb, Matthew Rittner Banther, James Robert Bussey, Joshua Kyle Bussey, Jennifer Renee Heard, Amanda Hanson and Denise Griffin; 22 great-grandchildren: Hunter Michael Edward Hansel (Veronica Robertson), Holden Joseph Wesley Hansel, Mason Wyatt Rittner Campbell, Ashton MacMillan, Robert Campbell, McKayla Denise Banther, Luke Tate Wisdom Banther, Roland (OnTheRiver) Austin Banther, Isabella Candida Danielle Banther Cuevas, Rosalynn Denisia Ann Banther Cuevas, Onyx Eden Grubb, Lyanna Rylynn Banther, Addison James Bussey, Ryder Gage Bussey, Jaycee Kaylyn Bussey, Sibley Elaine Bussey, Chance Orion Hansen, Zailynn Nova Marie Whitmire, Wesley Dean Griffin, Waverly Marie Griffin, Bethany Griffin and Grayson Griffin; and six great-great-grandchildren: Aubree Danielle Marie Hansel, Waylen Charles Lane Hansel, Kinsey MacMillan, Asher MacMillan, Kara Campbell and Sophie Campbell.
A gathering will be held at 11:30 a.m. (Friday) Aug. 30, 2019, at Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home, 50 N Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. A memorial service follows at 12 p.m., with the Rev. David Bedell officiating.
Ponger-Kays-Grady has been entrusted with the services. Online condolences may be made at www.pongerkaysgrady.com.
