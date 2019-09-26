Jacqueline Rosena Carlton
Jacqueline Rosena Carlton (Roberts), 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 15, 2019, at East Bay Nursing Center in Clearwater, Fla. She was surrounded by her loving family. She had suffered many years due to a car accident in Clearwater in 1986.
“Jackie” was born on Aug. 25, 1941, in Sarasota, Fla., to Hilton and Ila Oleson Roberts. She attended DeSoto High School in Arcadia, Fla., from 1956 to 1959. She was active in high school—a cheerleader, she played the clarinet in the DHS Marching Band, was head majorette and assistant drum major, along with the winner of the DeSoto High Future Farmers of America chapter sweetheart contest. She was also in the Glee Club and the Dramatics Club.
Ms. Carlton moved to Sebring, Fla., in 1962. She had three children, girls she loved and cherished very much. She loved being a mom. She spent most of her days playing with her children and was very involved in their schools and extra-curricular activities. Jackie enjoyed being in the Junior Women’s Club of Sebring, and her Bridge Club group of local ladies she called her friends.
Her daughter, grandchildren and brother would describe her as a Christian, loving, sweet, giving, always a lady, classy, polite, positive, a great dancer and lover of many kinds of music—especially Motown—creative, and a woman with a very strong constitution.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Angela Kaye Carlton; two grandchildren, Dillon Scott and Ansley Elizabeth Spencer; her brother, Daniel (Danny) Hilton Roberts; and her niece, Rachel Roberts Keener. She is also survived by many cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, Hilton and Ila Oleson Roberts; a brother, Joseph (Joey) Alfred Roberts; daughters, Elizabeth (Beth) Anne and Jacqueline Louise Carlton.
Donations may be made in memory of Jackie at M.A.D.D., or Mothers Against Drunk Driving, www.madd.org, or the Suicide Prevention Foundation, crisiscenter.com, in memory of Elizabeth (Beth) Carlton, Jacqueline Carlton and Joseph (Joey) Roberts.
Services were Sept. 21, 2019, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring. The Rev. Maurice McGee, deacon, presided. Family and friends celebrated her life following burial.
Arrangements were entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Deborah Donaldson Esper
Deborah Donaldson Esper, 59, passed away on Sept. 15, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. She was born on Feb. 18, 1960, in Arcadia, Fla., to the late Richard Donaldson and Ruth Donaldson-Kerce. She was of the Protestant faith.
Ms. Esper was a very loving and caring mother, sister and friend and will be greatly missed. She was a medical tech for many years with the Florida Department of Corrections. She enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends, also enjoying crafts.
She is survived by one son, Shannon (Christy) Donaldson of Knoxville; one sister, Diane (David) Hyde of Pensacola, Fla.; sister-in-law Colleen Donaldson of North Port, Fla., nieces Brenda (John) Sweeny, Sandra (Phillip) Bingert, Jerri (Samson) Thompson and Jamie (Jason) Pelham; nephews, David Bruce (Kathy) Donaldson and Donnie Taylor; great-nieces and nephews, Seth, Malani, Gabriel, Nicole, Michael, Haley, McKenzie, Dylan, Logan, Johnathan, Jordan, Joshua and Justin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother David Donaldson.
A gathering of family and friends is 10-11 a.m. (Saturday) Sept. 28, 2019, at the chapel of Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Funeral services follow at 11 a.m. at the chapel, with the Rev. Ellis Cross of Hillsborough Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Arcadia.
Online condolences may be made at pongerkaysgrady.com.
Wayne Leroy Beard
Wayne Leroy Beard, 69, of Arcadia, Fla., went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 20, 2019.
Mr. Beard was born April 24, 1950, in York, Penn., son of the late Albert and Alice Beard. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert (Dona) Beard Jr. of Bradenton, Fla., and George (Bonnie) Beard; a sister, Diane Tyson, both of Arcadia.
He is survived by brothers, Donald (Linda) Beard and Ronnie (Tammy) Beard; daughters, Amanda Beard of Lake Placid, Fla., and Lori (Scott) Amundson of Arkansas; son, Jeffrey (Julie) Beard of Lake Placid; grandchildren, Kamryn, Anthony, Aniah Jae, Clayton Kinley, Nicole Beard, Michelle Musselwhite and Kyle Ingram; four great-grandchildren, many nephews and nieces.
Mr. Beard was employed by Central Moloney (transformer plant) in Arcadia, Tropicana, Western Auto and DeSoto Ford.
A service was held Sept. 21, 2019, at Joshua Creek Cemetery, Arcadia.
Jeanne Hooker Lloyd
Jeanne Hooker Lloyd of Arcadia, Fla., peacefully passed away at her home Sept. 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Dr. Herbert C. Lloyd; her parents, Walter and Gladys Hooker; and her grandson, Jeffrey Lee Williams. She is survived by her brother, Robert Hooker (Liska) of Belle Glade Fla.; her children, Arlene (Jian) Han of Cape Coral, Fla., Clark (Tonya) Lloyd of Dillsboro, N.C., Jeannie (Jeff) Williams of Rock Hill, S.C., and Tim (Tisha) Lloyd of Arcadia.
Jeanne is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Ron (Jodie) Brooker, Bret Brooker, Mark Han, Eric (Aerin) Lloyd, Caden Lloyd, Cameron Lloyd, Breanne Williams, Ashley (Ricky) Wagner, Melinda (Justin) Pomerleau, and Cody Little; eight great-grandchildren, Ashlee, Braden and Tyler Brooker, Jameson and Savannah Lloyd, Wyatt Castillo, and Wesley and Jaxson Pomerleau; numerous nieces and nephews.
Florida pioneers in 1920, her parents moved to Belle Glade from Virginia. Jeanne, the seventh of eight children, was born in Miami on March 8, 1929. A graduate of Florida State University (Class of 1951), Jeanne taught school for over 40 years in Florida and Alabama. She kept in touch with many of her students throughout their lives.
Upon retirement, Jeanne and Herb spent a year as Peace Corps volunteers in Morocco. Subsequently as volunteer missionaries with Christian Veterinary Mission (CVM), they served over a decade with Honduras Outreach Inc., and volunteered with CVM around the world, serving in Asia, Africa and South America.
A devout Christian, Jeanne was an active and faithful member of First Baptist Church-Arcadia. She was also a member of WMU, Arcadia Garden Club, the DeSoto County Historical Society, Arcadia Woman’s Club and the DeSoto County Literacy Council.
Jeanne left behind a truly beautiful legacy of caring, service and devotion to her large family, her church, her community, her students and the people she reached through her missionary work and Christian service.
A visitation was (Wednesday) Sept. 25, 2019, at First Baptist Church-Arcadia. Interment is at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church-Arcadia, Christian Veterinary Mission, HOI (Honduras Outreach Inc.), or a charity of your choice.
