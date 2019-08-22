Cornelia B. Davis
Cornelia B. Davis, 63, passed away on Aug. 19, 2019, in Sarasota, Florida. She was born Feb. 5, 1955, in Arcadia, Fla.
Ms. Davis in her career had worked at the G. Pierce Wood facility in DeSoto County. She was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Arcadia.
Survivors include Earle Davis of Arcadia; Cateshia Campbell of Arcadia; Larry (Ariel) Hillard Jr. of Columbia, Ga.; Tammie Lipscomb of Orlando; Daphne (Sherad) Blanden of Paducah, Ky.; Tomanda (Tonya) Nelson of New York; Tommy (Adrienne) Henry of Arcadia; Stanley (Sandra) Bryant of Naples, Fla.; Christian (Lee) Clemons of Nocatee, Fla.; eight grandchild and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. (Friday) Aug. 23, 2019, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 14 Alabama Ave., Arcadia. Services are 11 a.m. (Saturday) Aug. 24, 2019, at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 101 S. Orange Ave., Arcadia.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Williams Funeral Home, Bartow, Fla.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.