Cornelia B. Davis

Cornelia B. Davis, 63, passed away on Aug. 19, 2019, in Sarasota, Florida. She was born Feb. 5, 1955, in Arcadia, Fla.

Ms. Davis in her career had worked at the G. Pierce Wood facility in DeSoto County. She was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Arcadia.

Survivors include Earle Davis of Arcadia; Cateshia Campbell of Arcadia; Larry (Ariel) Hillard Jr. of Columbia, Ga.; Tammie Lipscomb of Orlando; Daphne (Sherad) Blanden of Paducah, Ky.; Tomanda (Tonya) Nelson of New York; Tommy (Adrienne) Henry of Arcadia; Stanley (Sandra) Bryant of Naples, Fla.; Christian (Lee) Clemons of Nocatee, Fla.; eight grandchild and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. (Friday) Aug. 23, 2019, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 14 Alabama Ave., Arcadia. Services are 11 a.m. (Saturday) Aug. 24, 2019, at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 101 S. Orange Ave., Arcadia.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Williams Funeral Home, Bartow, Fla.

