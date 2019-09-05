Carol Sue Dreymiller-Nytes
Carol Sue Dreymiller-Nytes, 57, passed away on Aug. 21, 2019, after a battle against cancer. Carol was born to the late Jerome and Mary Nytes on Sept. 5, 1961, in Fond du Lac, Wisc.
Carol is survived by daughters Veronica Dreymiller and Kathleen Dreymiller; son, John Dreymiller; three siblings: a brother, Thomas Nytes, twin sister Diane Provos, and a sister, Annette Markhardt, as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by family and numerous friends.
Ms. Dreymiller-Nytes prided herself on raising a family and taking active involvement in local school functions. Her recent years were spent at her home in Florida, where she enjoyed her close proximity to the beach, warm winters and loyal friends. Carol’s giving and generous nature will be qualities most missed by those close to her. These virtues will be passed on in her spirit.
A reception to honor the life of Carol Sue Dreymiller-Nytes will be held Oct. 5, 2019, with additional details to be communicated through a Facebook group: “In memory of Carol Dreymiller-Nytes.”
Margaret R. Henderson
Margaret R. Henderson was born Feb. 8, 1944, and passed away Sept. 2, 2019. She was 75. Ms. Henderson was a lifelong resident of Arcadia, Fla., was a great artist and a wonderful mother.
She is survived by her son, David (Priscilla) Rude II of Cape Coral, Fla.; a daughter, Maggie (Shawn) Horton of Port Charlotte, Fla.; and grandchildren, Meagan, Victoria and Matthew; as well as nephews, Jeff Griffis (and family) and Mark Shelby (and family).
Margaret was preceded in death by her father, George (Doc) Rodgers, and mother, Effie Lee Rodgers; a sister, Shirley Shelby; and a nephew, Kent Shelby.
Graveside services officiated by the Rev. Dana Spurgeon of Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church are at 10:30 a.m. (Saturday) Sept. 7, 2019, at Owens Cemetery, next to Mt. Ephraim Church, 2865 SW County Road 661, Arcadia.
Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes and Cremation Services has been entrusted with services. Online condolences may be made at www.pongerkaysgrady.com.
