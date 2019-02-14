DeSoto obituaries, 02/14/19, Edwards, Stikeleather

Shane Coker Stikeleather
Shane Coker Stikeleather, 55, of Clayton, Ga., passed away on Feb. 9, 2019. Mr. Stikeleather was born June 24, 1963, in Arcadia, Fla., the son of Sonja Ann Coker Stikeleather and the late Lovick Haldon Stikeleather.
Throughout his life, Shane had various hobbies that he loved and mastered, including cycling, golfing, sea kayaking, riding motorcycles, playing guitar and watching football. He was a visionary and innovator during his career as a building contractor and land developer. When he had a goal, he pursued it endlessly and with passion. He had a keen wit to match his lyrical, infectious laugh. He had a fervent faith in and a genuine, personal relationship with God. He felt God’s love and peace most when in the outdoors doing the things he loved in the sunshine and especially at the beach. He was a devoted son and brother, and most of all he was a loving and caring father and grandfather.
Shane is survived by his mother, Sonja Stikeleather, of Clayton, Ga.; two daughters, Rachel Stikeleather Briones of Tiger, Ga., Julia Stikeleather Bearden of Dillard, Ga.; two sisters, Carrie Summerlin Tatro (George) of Atlanta, Laurel Erin Ramey (Michael) of Franklin, N.C.; two grandchildren, Maia Dawne Bearden, Landon Charles Briones; one niece, Cheyenne Brantley; two nephews, Justin Colbert, Jared Colbert.
A memorial service was held in the Chapel of Beck Funeral Home on Feb. 12, 2019. The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Shane’s memory to The National Alliance of Mental Health: 4120 Presidential Pkwy., Suite 200 Atlanta, Ga. 30340.
Beck Funeral Home, Clayton, Ga., handled the arrangements. An online memorial register book is available, www.beckfuneralhome.com.
Ruthie Lee (Williams) Edwards
The angels came lovingly and peacefully for Ruthie Lee (Williams) Edwards at her home on Dec. 17, 2018. Ruthie was born in Wauchula, Fla., on Feb. 18, 1935, and graduated from Hardee High School. She moved to Arcadia with her family in 1958 and worked at G. Pierce Wood Memorial Hospital, retiring after 37 years. Ruthie and her husband, James, moved to Okeechobee and spent many wonderful years of retirement fishing and enjoying time with family and friends. Ruthie is preceded in death by her parents, J. W. and Edith Williams; husband, James Edwards; daughter, Linda Gayle Butts; and her brother, Edward C. Williams.
Ms. Edwards is survived by her son, Keith Edwards; siblings, David (Alice) Williams and Margaret (Vaughn) Aiken; sister-in-law, Doris Williams; granddaughter, Mindy Butts, and grandson, Jamie Butts; and great-grandchildren, Alexis Backer, Haylee Butts, Alexis Campbell and Destiny Campbell; numerous nieces, nephews and great/great great nieces and nephews, along with extended family members, Joe Barfield, Doris Barfield, Beckie Pearce and son, Lawrence.
Ruthie was a blessing to her family and friends and her love and kindness will be missed by all who knew her.
A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.