Reginald “Reggie” GriggsReginald “Reggie” Griggs, 87, of Craftsbury, Vermont, died peacefully March 7, 2019, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.

He was born in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Sept. 7, 1931, son of Gordon and Ethel (Howard) Griggs. On Nov. 30, 1952, he married the love of his life, Eleanor McLean, at the parsonage in Craftsbury Common and they made their home on Collinsville Road, where they raised their two children. Later in life, they spent their winters in Arcadia, Fla., where they quickly made many new friends.

Thelma I. GrahamThelma I. Graham, 93, of La Porte, Ind., passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019. Thelma was born on Oct. 31, 1925, in Mecca, Ind. On May 4, 1946, she married Richard B. Graham, who preceded her in death on Oct. 20, 1995. She was a member of Historic New Carlisle, and a golf league in Fort Wayne and Florida. Thelma prepared the bulletin for her church every Sunday for eight years in Arcadia, Fla.

