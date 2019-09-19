OBITUARIES
Cecil William “Bill” Hollingsworth
Cecil William “Bill” Hollingsworth, 72, of Arcadia, Fla., passed away Sept. 6, 2019. Mr. Hollingsworth was in Arcadia at the time of his death.
Bill was born Jan. 13, 1947, and was a lifelong Arcadia resident. He was a graduate of DeSoto High School, Class of 1965. He served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, from 1967 until 1970, receiving an honorable discharge as a staff sergeant. Bill retired from DeSoto Correctional Institution after 35 years of faithful service. Bill loved watching football, telling jokes and spending quality time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed cooking and was an animal-lover.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Linda Hollingsworth of Arcadia; two sons, Michael Hollingsworth of Lake Mary, Fla., and Sean Hollingsworth of Arcadia; one sister, Joyce Trull of Sarasota, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Amber Hollingsworth and Sophia Hollingsworth. Mr. Hollingsworth is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil O. and Mary H. Hollingsworth.
A graveside memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. (Saturday) Sept. 21, 2019, at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Arcadia, with Pastor David Bedell officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the DeSoto Honor Guard.
Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Arcadia is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at pongerkaysgrady.com.
Marie Murphy Browning
Marie Murphy Browning, 62, passed away Sept. 15, 2019, in Arcadia, Fla., after a long and courageous fight with cancer. Ms. Murphy Browning was born in Arcadia on Jan. 2, 1957, to the late William Calvin and Shirley Marie Willis Murphy. She was a member of First Christian Church of Arcadia.
Marie was a very loving and giving person, putting others before herself. She retired several months ago from DeSoto Ford after 45 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family cooking meals for family gatherings. She especially adored her grandbabies and the time she could spend with them. Marie was a member of Christian Women’s Fellowship at her church and Arcadia Elks Lodge (2025), where she enjoyed her time with many friends.
Ms. Murphy Browning is survived by two sons; Robert E. Lee (Krista) Browning of Sarasota, Fla., and William Kyle Browning of Arcadia; one sister, Peggy Murphy of Arcadia, one nephew, Travis Murphy; two grandchildren, Madelyn Browning and Lillian Browning, both of Sarasota, and a whole lot of friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. (Friday) Sept. 20, 2019, at the chapel of Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia.
Funeral services are at 10 a.m. (Saturday) Sept. 21, 2019, at First Christian Church, 34 El Verano Ave., Arcadia, with the Rev. David Woodrum officiating. Burial will follow at Joshua Creek Cemetery, Arcadia.
In lieu of flowers, Marie requested donations be made to First Christian Church of the Christian Women’s Fellowship, at the church’s address.
Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral and Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to pongerkaysgrady.com.
Linda Sue Dennison
Beloved wife and mother Linda Sue Dennison, 65, of Arcadia, Fla., passed away on Sept. 15, 2019. She was born to William and Nelli Nickelwarth, on Nov. 7, 1953, in Ohio.
Ms. Dennison was the owner of Noah’s Choice Pet Hotel and HoundTown Bassets. She also was a breeder of champion basset hounds and dachshunds.
Linda had many accomplishments, one of those being the author of a children’s book entitled Miss Ginny. Linda also enjoyed showing and breeding bassets and dachshunds, traveling in her motorhome with husband Bob, riding horses, and most of all spending time with her family that she loved.
Linda was married to the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Dennison, for 44 years. Together they raised three children: Jayme Skinner, Kelly Eggers and Michael Dennison.
Linda will be missed dearly by her family and friends. She leaves behind husband Bob Dennison; her parents, Bill and Nelli Nickelwarth of Arcadia; a brother, Dan (Bridget) Nickelwarth of Venice, Fla.; her children, Jayme (Carl) Skinner of Arcadia, Kelly (Steve) Eggers of Arcadia, and Michael (Desiree) Dennison of Arcadia. Linda also leaves behind her seven grandchildren: Maison Skinner, Pyper Skinner, Emery Skinner, Eastyn Skinner, Austin Eggers, Ava Eggers and Rowen Dennison.
A memorial at Ponger-Kays-Grady, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia, is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. (Thursday) Sept. 19, 2019. Services follow at 7 p.m.
Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the services. Online condolences may be made at www.pongerkaysgrady.com.
Mother Maxine Mincey McCall
Maxine Mincey McCall, 82, was born Feb. 23, 1937, and died Sept. 12, 2019, at DeSoto Health & Rehab in Arcadia, Fla. Arrangements are being handled by Hickson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Arcadia.
