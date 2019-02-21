DeSoto obituaries, 02/21/19, Hooks, Young

Rev. Dr. Bertha M. Hooks
The Rev. Dr. Bertha M. Hooks, 76, of Arcadia, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 15, 2019. She was born on Dec. 12, 1942, in Gunnison, Miss., to Henry Smith and Mary Allen.
She is survived by her children: James Gant Smith of Arcadia, Fla., Willie Gant Smith of Pascagoula, Miss., Donita (Pete) Sesler of Wildwood, Fla., John (Bretina) Gant of North Port, Fla., Gracetta Ijames of Arcadia, Fla., and Lonnie Ijames of Pascagoula, Miss.; a sister, Marilyn (Carl) Piggott Smith of Miami, Fla.; a brother, Alonzo Smith of Punta Gorda, Fla.; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Rev. Dr. Bertha Hooks had been an Arcadia resident for 50 years; her work experience included being an educator/mentor on the board of USF, and an owner-operator of ABC Learning Academy CRM, Inc.
She had earned an undergraduate, post-graduate and a Ph.D in theology; she was a faithful member of Assembly of Praise. Some of her hobbies included reading, teaching others, studying her bible, traveling and doing what she loved best—spending time with family. She will be remembered by anyone who met her or knew her as a role model; her caring, generous and sharing nature.
Services will be held (Friday) Feb. 22, 2019. Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. at Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. A funeral service will be held (Saturday) Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 101 S. Orange Ave., Arcadia.
Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes/Arcadia has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Wanda Darlene YoungWanda Darlene Young, a lifelong resident of Arcadia, Fla., was born to the late Marvin and Ruth Jackson on May 17, 1953. She attended Smith-Brown School. She was later employed at G. Pierce Wood Memorial Hospital, where she retired.
Ms. Young joined the love of her life, Bobby L. Young Sr., in holy matrimony on May 16, 1981. She enjoyed cooking and feeding the community, helping those in need.
She leaves to cherish the loving memories of four beautiful children: Michael (Rita) Jackson, Charles Jackson, Melinda (Ronnie Smith) Jackson, Bobby (Jenice) Young Jr.; two grandchildren, Jakarri Cook and Ivey Lee Young; one great-granddaughter, Marcella Cook; three sisters, Loretta Tice, Janita Cross, Ethel Thomas; two brothers, Marvin Jackson and Johnnie Lee Jackson. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Hakeem Jackson Cook; one sister, Louiza Burgess; and two brothers, Willie Jackson, Ray Jackson.
A viewing will be held at Hickson Funeral Home on (Friday) Feb. 22, from 5-7 p.m., 142 S. Orange Ave., Arcadia. A Homegoing Celebration service will be held on (Saturday) Feb. 23 at Mt. Zion AME Church, 256 S. Orange Ave., Arcadia.
