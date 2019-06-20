Minister Amos

Alfred Lewis Jr.Public viewing will be (Friday) June 21, 2019, at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St., Ocala, Fla. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. (Saturday) June 22, 2019, at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church, 516 NW 6th Terrace, Ocala.

