Mildred C. (Millie) PattersonMildred C. (Millie) Patterson, 78, passed away on May 8, 2019, at her home in Arcadia, Fla. She was born on Sept. 16, 1940, in Hollywood, Fla., to the late Lew Wallace and Viola R. Beeles Compton. As a young girl, Millie moved with her family from Hollywood to Fort Myers, Fla. Millie spent the remainder of her life with her children in Nocatee, Fla. She was of the Protestant faith.
Ms. Patterson was a very loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many, and will be greatly missed. She enjoyed drawing and created many beautiful abstract pictures. Many of her ideas came from her surroundings, family and her love for reading Stephen King novels.
She is survived by her six children; sons Fred Cangiano of Nocatee, Clyde (Dean) Herron and Bam Bam (Tammy) Herron, all of Jacksonville; Jason (Amber) Cobb of Fort Myers; daughters Tamara Cangiano and Linda L. (Jeff) Cangiano Kenyon, all of Nocatee; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at pongerkaysgrady.com. Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral & Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Edna L. (Smith) BakerEdna L. (Smith) Baker, 97, went to be with her Lord on the evening of May 8, 2019, in Arcadia, Fla. She was born Dec. 29, 1921, in Nocatee, Fla., to the late Henry J. and Essie Mae Westberry Herndon. Edna loved our community in which she lived her entire life. She was a longtime active member of the Church of God of Nocatee, the Church of God of Arcadia, and more recently the Upper Room Church of God.
Ms. Baker was a very kind, gentle, giving mother, grandmother and friend to many, and will be greatly missed. Her whole goal in life was serving the Lord and giving to or doing for others. Edna loved gospel music and learned to play the piano and guitar. She enjoyed cooking, family gatherings and church functions. Edna retired from G. Pierce Wood Memorial Hospital as a Charge Nurse’s Aide.
She is survived by two children; a daughter, Audrey L. Gainous of Arcadia, and a son, James M. (Loretta) Smith of Winchester, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Edna was preceded in death by husbands James Victor Smith and Claude H. Baker Sr., her parents, daughter Gladys Musselwhite, two sisters, Anita and Gladys, and son-in-laws, Roy Gainous and Carl Musselwhite.
Visitation was May 13, 2019, at Upper Room Church of God, Arcadia. Funeral services followed, with Pastor Rufus Caraway officiating. Burial is at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Arcadia.
Online condolences can be made at pongerkaysgrady.com. Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral & Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements.
