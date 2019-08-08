Dorothy Dale (Carlton) (Taylor) Sellers
Dorothy Dale (Carlton) (Taylor) Sellers, 99, of Nocatee, Fla., daughter of Nocatee pioneers Albert and Lucy Garner Carlton, passed peacefully into the waiting arms of Jesus on July 30, 2019.
Dorothy graduated from DeSoto County High School in 1938. She worked for Sorrells Packing House as a bookkeeper for close to 30 years, retiring at age 65.
Dorothy was blessed with two beautiful marriages; Gerald C. Taylor until his death in 1982, and in 1988 she married J. B. Sellers, a descendant of Pine Level pioneers. Mr. Sellers died in 1996.
A devoted member and organist at Nocatee United Methodist Church from the day it opened its doors, Dorothy later joined Pine Level United Methodist Church, where her first husband, Mr. Taylor, had served as pastor for 20 years. She liked to attend both worship services on Sunday mornings, beginning with the 9 a.m. service at Nocatee United Methodist before proceeding to the 11 a.m. service at Pine Level Methodist, and did so for many years. Dorothy loved to read her Bible and knew many, many passages by heart.
Dorothy was also an avid painter. She first began painting in her mid-60s, being introduced to the art by her good friend, Sue Bevis. Dorothy was a member of the Peace River Art Guild, the DeSoto County Historical Society and the Twentieth Century Literary Club.
Dorothy will be greatly missed by her friends and family, and is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers; Earl, DeVaughn, Smiley, Claude and Melvin Carlton; and her sister, Evelyn Vickers.
Services will be held at the Pine Level United Methodist Church (Thursday) Aug. 15, 2019. Viewing will be at 9 a.m., services starting at 10 a.m., at 9596 NW Pine Level St., Arcadia, with the Rev. Brian Russell, Pine Level United Methodist Church pastor, and the Rev. Roy Arms, pastor with Venus United Methodist Church in Lake Placid, officiating. Following the service, Dorothy will be buried next to her husband, Gerald, at Joshua Creek Cemetery, Arcadia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pine Level United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at pongerkaysgrady.com.
Lori L. Bowling
Lori L. Bowling, 56, of Fort Ogden, Fla., was called home on (Saturday) Aug. 3, 2019. She was born March 5, 1963, in Decatur, Ill., to Richard and Karen Jones.
Ms. Bowling was a cosmetologist for many years, owning multiple salons in Punta Gorda. She loved barrel racing with her horses and traveling across the country competing and winning many ribbons. Lori lived life to the fullest and was always full of love. She enjoyed gardening, four-wheeling, mudding and watching the Gators play football. She was an avid lover of animals, especially on the farm. Lori was a caring and generous person with a heart of gold and will be missed by many friends.
Lori will greatly be missed by her companion of eight years, Brian George; daughter, Cheryl (Alonzo) Bowling of Fort Ogden; son, Paul (Stephanie) Bowling of North Port; six grandchildren; sister, Jodi (Larry) Jones of Englewood; niece, Shelli Jones of Arcadia; nephew, Brandon Sargent of Kentucky; and her parents, Richard and Karen Jones of Fort Ogden.
Lori’s celebration of life will be held (Saturday) Aug. 10, 2019, with a visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and services starting at 2 p.m.
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.ltaylorfuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services, Punta Gorda, Fla.
