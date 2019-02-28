DeSoto obituaries, 02/28/19

Eunice M. Gault AlbrittonEunice M. Gault Albritton, 88, of Placida and the Englewood area passed away on Feb. 19, 2019. She was born on Nov. 8, 1930, in Arcadia, Fla., to Walter G. and Louise (Cole) Gault.
She is survived by her two sons, Garry (Margaret) and Greg (Elaine) Albritton; sister, Lavohn (Earl) Schworm; two sister-in-laws, Betty Grady and Geraldine Barnwell; four grandsons and one great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews, great- and great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family and thousands of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John A. Albritton; parents, Walter G. and Louise (Cole) Gault; sister, Patricia (Ralph) Matherly and a brother, W.G. Jr.; two brothers-in-law, Fred Grady and Earl Barnwell.
Eunice was known to many who grew up in the area and to her many new friends as “Miss Eunice” and “Aunt Eunice.” She will always be remembered as a kind and caring person who would always listen and help all in need. Burial will be private at a later date at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Arcadia.
Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice and Palliative Care, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Fla. 34238.
Emory Scott BallardEmory Scott Ballard, age 49, of Arcadia, Fla., passed away suddenly in his home on Feb. 16, 2019, in Arcadia. Scott was born April 18, 1969, in Arcadia to Mrs. Willimae Myers Ballard and Mr. Emory Allan Ballard from Myakka City, Fla.
Mr. Ballard is survived by his wife, Nancy Ballard, of Arcadia; eight daughters, Rebecca Spradley, Evansville, Ind., Harley Ballard, Arcadia, Savannah Ballard, Arcadia, Connie (Juan) Lopez, North Port, Fla., Jessica (Calvin) Holder, Arcadia, Anna (TL) Nelson, High Point, N.C., Kelli (Cody) Wallace, Lake Placid, Fla., and Halley Allen, Arcadia; two sons, Leo Connell, Brandon, Fla., and Alan (Megan) Collins, Arcadia; mother-in-law, Virginia Stanko, Arcadia; 19 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and 12 nieces and nephews; four sisters, Terri (Jim) Haskins, of Lake Placid, Fla., Sharon (Harel) Carson, Arcadia, Shirley (Al) Reigle of Myakka City, Fla., and Patricia (John) Lingo of Bradenton, Fla.; two brothers, Clinton Ballard and Dillard “Denny” Ballard of Sanford, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Diana Ballard of Myakka City, Fla. Scott was preceded in death by one brother, Randy (Diana) Ballard, one brother-in-law, Harel Carson, and one sister-in-law, Lisa (Denny) Ballard.
Scott was a wonderful loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed. He was a social butterfly who touched many lives. Scott never met a stranger nor enemy. To Scott, everyone he met was an ”old friend,” and who he thoroughly enjoyed talking to for hours on end. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved his time outdoors. He was a valued member of the community who was always happy to lend a helping hand.
In honor of Scott, visitation of family and friends was Feb. 21, 2019, at the chapel of Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Funeral services followed, with Rev. Jerry Atkins officiating. Online condolences can be made at pongerkaysgrady.com. Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Arcadia, handled the arrangements.
