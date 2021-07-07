Don Mason, 63, passed away peacefully with family by his side on June 29, 2021.
He is survived by his loving wife Sara of 29 years. Daughters Stacy (Martin), Angela (Scott), Danielle (Scott), Cassandra, Son Shannon, and nine grandchildren. Brothers Ralph (Sherry), Perry (Denise), David (Jennifer), Sister Carol (Bob), many nieces and nephews.
He is pre-deceased by his parents and brother John.
A graveside service will be held July 17, 2021 at 11:30 a.m., at Venice Memorial Gardens 1950 Center Rd Venice FL
followed by a Celebration of his life please RSVP to 941-830-1878.
