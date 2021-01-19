Dorothy Jane Davis
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Dorothy (Dottie) Jane Davis, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, from complications related to COVID-19.
Dottie was born in Punta Gorda, Florida to Clarence Leroy Downing and Dorthy Downing on July 21, 1937. She was one of eight children. Dottie graduated from Venice/Nokomis High School in 1955. Dottie met the love of her life, Floyd Davis, at the young age of 11. Floyd and Dottie were married February 13, 1957, at the Placida Road Church of God. Their first son, Floyd (JR) Davis arrived April 9, 1958, followed soon after by their daughter, Terrie Prestia, and then second son, Timothy Davis. Dottie owned Phyliss’ Beauty in Englewood where she worked as a stylist. Dottie retired as secretary of Anderson Electric Supply, Inc. in Venice, Florida. Dottie spent most of her life in Englewood, Florida, and enjoyed her family, friendships and playing piano at Placida Road Church of God every week.
Dottie was preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Jeremy Davis and is survived by her husband of 64 years, Floyd Davis, her sisters, Claudia Rogers, Geraldine Twigg, her son Floyd (JR) Davis, daughter, Terrie Prestia, and son, Timothy Davis. She was also survived by her grandchildren, Amanda Rogers, Nathaniel Davis, Courtney Pennington, Katie Croyle, Brittany Papas, Sara Shook, Nicholas Prestia, Tyler Davis, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Englewood Event Center at 3069 S. McCall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations payable to The Abundant Life Worship Center where they will be distributed to Dottie’s favorite charities or make donations to a charity of your choice.
Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.
