Dorothy Louise Shepperson Austin Payne (Nana) was called from labor to reward on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Dorothy was born November 19, 1916, in Richmond Virginia to the late Aaron and Sammy Rebecca Shepperson. She received Jesus Christ as her savior early in her childhood, at First Union Baptist Church in Chesterfield County Virginia. Dorothy graduated from Hickory Hill High School in Chesterfield County in 1933, she was a member of their basketball team. She met and married Raymond Austin and that union resulted in the births of their four children, Wilbur, Floyd, Florence and Wayne.
Dorothy received her license for cosmetology at Port College School of Beauty Culture in Richmond, Va., in 1946. Dorothy and family relocated to New Jersey where she furthered her education at Passaic County Vocational School of Nursing in Patterson, N.J. Dorothy attended Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in Rutherford, New Jersey where she was a deaconess and a member of the Las Social Belle Club. Later in life, Dorothy married Carlton Payne. In 1983, Dorothy retired from Preakness Healthcare Center in Wayne, New Jersey. She relocated to Port Charlotte, Fla., where she found a loving community in the members of Family Church.
She liked to sit and read her bible and to go to Sunday School and church services. She enjoyed visits from her great-grandchildren with whom she shared stories of her life and childhood. One of her favorite past times was to go shopping for shoes with family members. Nana would often bring them home, decide she didn’t want them, and then return them to the store in due time. She exercised daily, rode her bicycle until the age of 99 and swam until the age of 101.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Sammy Rebecca, husbands Raymond and Carlton, one son Floyd, three brothers Frank, Edward Lee and John, two sisters Edith Campbell and Gladys Williams, and three grandsons Donald Austin, Avery Cunningham and Schuyler McAndrews. Dorothy is survived by her sons Wilbur Austin of Richmond, Va., Wayne (Lucille) Austin of Port Charlotte, and daughters Florence Jones of Punta Gorda, Fla., Shelly McAndrews of Stroudsburg, Pa., Juliet Payne of Punta Gorda, Tuesian Allicock of Port Charlotte, Arlene John of London, England, daughter in law Minnie-Austin of Port Charlotte, and first cousin Arthur Bentley Jr. of Miami, Fla.
The matriarch of our family had the great privilege to live long enough to know and love six generations of her family. She leaves behind twenty-two grandchildren, forty great-grandchildren, eleven great-great-grandchildren, one great-great-great-grandchild and a host of nephews, nieces and friends.
