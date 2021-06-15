Dorothy Veselka, age 83 of North Port, Fla., formerly of Buffalo, N.D., passed away at the consulate Health Care in Port Charlotte, Fla., on June 7, 2021. She is reunited with her Lord and Savior.
Dorothy Avonne Channing was born on October 8, 1937 in Chippewa, Wis., to Ervin and Mable Channing. She grew up on the family farm near New Auburn, Wis., with three brothers. She attended a rural elementary school and Bloomer high school in Bloomer, Wis. She completed a two year teaching degree at Wisconsin State University, formerly known as Sout State University, in Rice Lake, Wis., and completed a four year degree at Valley City State University in Valley City, N.D. She met the love of her life, Clarence Veselka, in New Auburn. They were married on May 31, 1958, in Bloomer First Lutheran Church.
Clarence and Dorothy lived near New Auburn for six years before moving to Buffalo where they farmed. Dorothy was a teacher at two rural schools in Wisconsin and four different schools in North Dakota. She was an active member of the First Lutheran Church in Buffalo and was President of Sarah Circle. After Farming, they moved to North Port, Fla.; Carson City, Nev.; Fargo, N.D.; and back to North Port.
Dorothy loved to paint pictures, craft, make quilts, sewing, and spending time with her family.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Charles, Ross, and Bruce.
She leaves behind her loving husband Clarence, and her children; Sharon Lean, Fargo and Dale (Julie) Veselka, Tower City, N.D. Grand Children Tim Veselka, Cody (Nikki) Veselka, Allison Veselka, and Danielle (Drew) Morin. Great-Grandchildren Reese and Reagan Veselka.
Dorothy was cremated at Alan Moore Cremation Care Center, Palmetto, FL. She is to be buried later at Tower City Cemetery with a Private Service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.