Dr. Clarke Stanley Harris, resident of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away May 9, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice with his wife by his side.
He was born on September 5, 1942, to the late William and Ethel Harris in East Orange, N.J. He graduated from Scotch Plains High School and continued his education at Northwestern University and New York University where he earned a B.A. in Psychology in 1963. Upon graduation, he trained with the Peace Corp and was assigned to work with The War on Poverty in Jersey City.
In 1965, Clarke joined the U.S. Air Force and upon completion of officer training in Amarillo, Texas, was assigned to Homestead Air Force Base, Homestead, Fla., and for the next three years, he was the Casualty Notification Officer for the 31st Tactical Fighter Wing. In 1969-70, he was assigned as a NATO Exchange Officer to the Canadian Air Force Base at Bagotville, Quebec, Canada, and served as the Nuclear Weapons Custodian Officer. At the end of this assignment, Clarke left the Air force to pursue a degree in Clinical Psychology at Missouri University, Columbia, Mo., graduating in 1975 with a PhD.
He and his wife, Eileen, from Newfoundland, Canada, were married in Columbia, Mo., in 1972 and relocated to Tallahassee, Fla., in 1974 where he worked at Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee.
In 1983, Clarke started a long career at G. Pierce Wood Hospital in Arcadia and during his tenure authored several technical research-based articles which were published in The Journal of Music Therapy, The Gerontologist and The Journal on Quality Improvement. He retired in 2003.
Clarke was an avid photographer and he and his wife enjoyed traveling to Newfoundland, which he loved dearly as his second home.
Clarke was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ethel Harris, and his brother Jack. He is survived by Eileen, his beloved wife of fifty years; daughter, Anne (Chuck), by a prior marriage; two grandchildren, Malory and Austin; and his big adopted family in Newfoundland, Canada.
By his request there will not be a funeral. At a later date, his ashes will be scattered among the whales in his favorite place, Cape Spear, Newfoundland, Canada. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date in Punta Gorda.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.