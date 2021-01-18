Edward P. Barker

Edward P. Barker, 71, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. He was born in New York, New York, and retired to Punta Gorda in 1991.

Ed served as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne during the Vietnam War where he received many medals including the Purple Heart. He retired from NYPD as a Sergeant in the Mounted Unit. He was a member of the Elks and volunteered for many organizations.

Ed was one of a kind. His smile was infectious, and he always had a story to share. He was a Christian who loved his family and his church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Patty Barker. three sons, Matthew Barker of North Port, Florida, Curtis Barker of New York, New York and Justin Howanitz of Punta Gorda, Florida, five sisters Diane Herman(Rich), Linda Mincieli, Virginia Irizarry, Janet Barker, and Kelly Garcia, 12 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews

Celebration of Life will be announced online JohnsonTaylorfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers please feel free to contribute to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

