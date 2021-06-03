Eric Atherholt was born on March 2, 1973, in Doylestown, Pa. He was a happy, very active child who was always on the move. His smile and laugh were always present and were contagious. He loved sports of any kind, especially baseball and basketball, and for years he was immersed in those teams via the Doylestown Athletic Association. He continued playing baseball through high school and until he graduated from Germantown Academy in Ft. Washington, Pa., in 1992. Raised in Bucks County, Pa., Eric loved all Philly sports, cheesesteaks, hot wings and soft pretzels.
Eric graduated from Elizabethtown College in Elizabethtown, Pa., where he earned a degree in social work in 1996 and stayed on to earn a teaching certificate in 1997. The best part of being at “Etown” was meeting the love of his life and wife of 21 years, Cindy Pinches, during a Habitat for Humanity trip to Georgia which Eric directed his senior year while she was a freshman.
Eric and Cindy married in April of 2000 and welcomed daughters Bryn in 2005 and Emily in 2009. They have been a close-knit family, and have enjoyed their time together at their church and on countless trips, including camping and traveling. They also enjoyed time with groups of close friends and their children, who all have the same interests in warm friendships and being outdoors.
Eric’s advocacy for children and youth was his true professional calling. Social work, and working with children in particular, was always in Eric’s blood. From his formative years working at the YMCA to a variety of fulfilling occupational experiences throughout his life, including being an athletic director, teacher and coach, he was always dedicated to enhancing the lives of youth with whom he had the opportunity to be in contact. His work was often recognized by their families.
His last job, one that he loved, was serving as Director of the Guardian ad Litem Program in Port Charlotte, Fla. For Eric, this was his true mission and the most rewarding work of his lifetime.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in honor of Eric be sent to: The Guardian Ad Litem Foundation at voicesforkids.org or by calling 239-533-1435.
