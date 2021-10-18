Ernest "Skip" N. Scovill, 89, of Barnacle Court Englewood, Fla., died Saturday, October 16, 2021, at his residence.
Born in Albany, N.Y., he was son of the late Wallace G. Scovill and Marie Kircher Scovill and beloved life partner of Ruthann Swartz. He was raised in West Sand Lake, N.Y., resided in Poestenkill, N.Y. for 12 years and in Florida since 2011. He was a 1950 graduate of Averill Park High School.
Skip was an entrepreneur, having owned and worked for a multitude of businesses over the years. These include as a Sales Supervisor for Hires Root Beer, owner of Scovill Distribution Company and worked many years for UARCO Business Forms as territory sales and District Sales Manager and many other capacities where he pioneered data mailer to industry products. He created impact on the business forms industry in the decade. He retired in 1997 to develop Document Solutions until 2008. He was also President and Owner of Scovill Apartments of Burden Lake, N.Y.
Skip was member, secretary and chairman of the Poestenkill Planning Board, the Data Management Association and in 1948 joined the New York National Guard, 27th Division, 105th Infantry, obtaining a rank of Staff Sergeant. He enjoyed boating, water and downhill skiing, hunting, fishing and later in life golfing.
Survivors in addition to his life partner include his son, Scott E. Scovill, Nashville, Tenn., and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert J. (Virginia) Scovill and sister, Irene M. (Joseph) Alleca.
Relatives and friends may call at the St. Henry’s Church 39 Old Route 66 Averill Park, NY, on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 9-11 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m., with Rev. Thomas F. Holmes, Pastor. Face covering and social distancing are required if not vaccinated.
Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery West Sand Lake, NY.
