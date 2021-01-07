Frances Latham Bamford Redman
Frances Latham Bamford Redman passed away peacefully at the age of 103, on Dec. 17, 2020, at Harbor Health at South Port Square, Port Charlotte, Florida.
Born Aug. 14, 1917, at Lawrence General Hospital to John T and Alice Faxon (Horne) Bamford. Frances was raised in North Andover, attended the Merrimack Grammar School and graduated from Johnson High School in 1934.
For many years, Frances studied piano with Christina Elliott Hoskings. Under the supervision/tutelage of Mrs. Hoskings, Frances was a student in the Sherwood Music School program, receiving certification for music theory and teaching. She taught piano to as many as 20 students in North Andover.
In 1943, Frances entered the Navy. She was an officer in the Waves and was stationed at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis until the end of World War II. She married Glenden D. Redman in 1944 and her daughter Glenna Dee was born in 1954.
Frances was active in the Presbyterian churches in Omaha, Nebraska and Pearl River, New York. She was a leader in the Camp Fire Girls organization and served on the Camp Fire boards in Omaha and Pearl River.
In 1995, Frances moved from Pearl River, New York to the South Port Square Senior Independent Living community, Port Charlotte, Florida where she was a volunteer in the South Port hospital and was active in the “Friends of Music” of Port Charlotte.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Glenna Dee Redman of Lafayette, Indiana, and by many close cousins. Burial will be in the Nauraushaun Presbyterian Church Columbarium, Pearl River, New York.
Due to the Covid situation, burial will be private. A memorial service will be conducted in the future.
