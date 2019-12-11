RIP Frances Pooser
A lifelong resident of Arcadia, Frances Earle Pooser died on Dec. 8, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice in Arcadia. Ms. Pooser was born on Oct. 25, 1918, in Fort Ogden and moved to Arcadia before she was two years old.
As a child, Frances attended the Church of the Brethren, The Tabernacle, and joined Trinity United Methodist Church. She was only 12 years old when she started teaching Sunday School at Trinity, and continued to do so for most of her life.
A 1936 graduate of DeSoto County High School, she earned her two-year teaching certificate from Florida State College for Women (Florida State University since 1947) and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida. She taught for 41 years within the DeSoto County school district, including 40 years at Memorial Grammar School.
Frances loved animals of all kinds, nature, history and genealogy, poetry, reading, flowers, knitting and handwork. Her family and friends will remember her as a kind and generous person who was interested in—and cared about—her family, friends, students and everyone she met. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, DeSoto County Historical Society, and the 20th Century Literary Club.
She is survived by nephew, Michael (Irene) Pooser; great-niece, Mary Frances Pooser (Michael) Hathcock; and great-great-niece, Elizabeth Grace Hathcock. She was preceded in death by her parents, L.B. Pooser and Frances Michael Pooser; and her brothers, Mike (Doris) Pooser and Jack (Marie) Pooser.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. (Friday) Dec. 13, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 304 W Oak St., Arcadia. A funeral follows at 11 a.m. with Pastor Louie Mabrey officiating. Interment will be private.
The family will gratefully accept flowers, or memorial donations to the DeSoto County Historical Society in Frances’s memory would also be greatly appreciated.
Online condolences may be made at www.pongerkaysgrady.com. Ponger-Kays-Grady have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Frances Pooser's long and fulfilled life, always a teacher (By Carol Mahler/October 2018)
Many people choose the profession of teaching because they enjoyed being students, but not Frances Pooser, who is 100 years old today. She didn’t like attending school, but she did like teaching Sunday school as a teenager at Trinity United Methodist Church. “So I thought I would get along fine with teaching,” she said.
She taught several generations of students in public school and even more in Sunday school. When asked about her life’s accomplishments, Frances said, “I think of my students and the things they have done.”
Two weeks before Armistice in 1918, Frances Earl Pooser was born in Fort Ogden. Her father, Leo B. Pooser (1885-1959), worked for the Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railway (CH&N) and was staying at the Moffat House on N. Polk Avenue in Arcadia. He found a note on his pillow reporting that both his wife, Frances Michael “Mikey” McLenon Pooser (1886-1981), and their daughter were in good health.
“He must have been relieved,” Frances said. Two previous newborn sons had died—one in 1906 and in 1910. He said, “She will be my chum,” and family members still call her “Chum.”
She first lived at 6532 SW Senate St., a house built the previous year for her parents. Frances remembers that her mother said that she walked to the train station every day looking for the lumber for the house to be delivered. Her father had paid the delinquent taxes for 20 acres, and the deed dated 1912 was recorded on Feb. 6, 1915.
In 1920, the Poosers sold the house and five acres to Mikey’s brother, Zeke McLenon. They moved to a rented house—long ago demolished—at 305 E. Hickory St. Frances played with her neighbor Madolyn Fussell Smith, who celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this year. Frances and her friends rollerskated on the sidewalks around the courthouse, and sometimes skating parties sojourned to the cement-floored buildings at Carlstrom Field, one of two U.S. Army aviation training camps that closed following World War I.
A few weeks after her brother Jack (1921-2016) was born, the family moved to a house on lot 19, block 6, tier 4 of A. W. Gilchrist’s East End Addition to Arcadia. On May 7, 1917, Frances’s father had purchased the property from M.G. and Celia V. Gamage. Today the property is on 11th Avenue, but when Frances was young, no street existed. Her father told his children that they lived on “Coon Prairie.”
Although the house is gone, the Eucalyptus trees that Frances and her brothers climbed—plus a yellow jessamine vine that her mother planted near the front porch—mark the property. Frances recalled her mother showing her the foundation for a new school on Mills Avenue in Villa Rica Park. After solicitation by “The Ladies Auxiliary of ‘K’ Post of the American Legion” during their Oct. 3, 1922, meeting, the Board of Public Instruction (today’s School Board) voted that “East Side Grammar School be named and known as Memorial Grammar School in honor of those killed during World War I. Both mother and daughter rejoiced that Frances did not have to walk more than a mile to West Elementary School. In 1930-1932, she attended junior high school there, and then the nearby 1914 DeSoto County High School.
Her family did not have a car, but they did have a telephone so that the CH&N could notify her father when he was needed for a crew. Before that a railway employee had knocked on the door, but the new house was too far east of town for that. Frances remembered walking to town with her father to pick up their mail when the post office was in the Williford Building, 9 E. Oak St., and later in the Rosin Arcade. She went shopping with her mother—shoes at Doziers in the Opera House building, or fabric and dress patterns at the Boston Store—in the Carlton Block and later in the Rosin Arcade.
The store that Frances liked the best was McCrory’s Five and Dime that opened in 1926 in the Owen Parker building, 15. W. Oak St., where she and her brothers could buy a ball of string to fly the kites that their father taught them to make.
At first, the Pooser family went to the Church of the Brethren, 25 N. Mills Ave., as it was the nearest church to their house. Later, A. C. Polk Sr. (1880-1970) moved his family to the neighborhood, and they brought the Pooser family with them to Trinity Church, 304 W. Oak St. Frances has been a member about 90 years.
Not many careers were open to Frances when she graduated from DeSoto County High School in 1936, the middle of the Great Depression. “Aunt Dickie”—her mother’s sister Manilla McLenon (1898-1988)—paid for Frances to attend Florida State College for Women (Florida State University since 1947). She earned a two-year teaching certificate for grades 1 through 6 and later her four-year degree after taking classes at the all-male University of Florida that was open to women during the summers.
During the 1938-1939 school year, Frances worked as a substitute teacher in Arcadia. The next year, she was granted a special exception to teach the seventh grade on the second floor of the 1925 West Elementary School. One of her students was her future sister-in-law, Doris “Dodo” Bishop Pooser (1927-2013), who married her brother Mike Pooser (1923-2005).
In 1940, Frances started at Memorial Grammar School and taught there for 40 years. Her student Karen Westberry Chancey remembered that Frances was the only teacher to sit with her class during lunch and teach them proper table manners. For a time, Frances also worked after school as a cashier at Arcadia Drugstore, walking home at 9 p.m. after it closed.
During World War II, her brother Jack served as an airplane mechanic at Dorr Field. He later earned his pilot’s license and worked as a commercial pilot. When he was able to visit Arcadia, he buzzed the Pooser home to let Frances know to pick him at the Arcadia Municipal Airport. He kept cattle on his property in Hardee County’s Fish Branch community where his wife Marie Conroy (1917-1962) had grown up, and Frances and her mother often fed the herd while Jack and Marie were away.
Drafted during World War II, her brother Mike served in a post office in Calcutta, India, where he met cadets who had trained in Arcadia. Before the U.S. entered the war, the Embry-Riddle Corp. had redeveloped Carlstrom Field to train pilots from Britain and her allies. Frances remembered meeting the British pilots at dances and other events in Arcadia. When she brought a cadet home for dinner, her mother always tried to make one of the recipes that he described to give him a “taste of home.”
After the war, Mike returned to his job at the post office and eventually became Arcadia’s postmaster. He also served in the Florida National Guard, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. His son Michael spent many pleasant hours fishing and picnicking with Frances and her mother.
Frances is a member of the 20th Century Literary Club and the DeSoto County Historical Society. The Society held their October meeting in partnership with Trinity Church to honor Frances with a surprise birthday party. After she shared stories of her life, Susan Lanier quipped, “I hope when I’m her age, I have her recall!”
—Carol Mahler
