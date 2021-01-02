G. Russell Brown
Captain G. Russell Brown, died on Dec. 22, 2020, in Punta Gorda, Florida. He was born Nov. 25, 1942, in Astoria, Queens, New York. He was the son of the late Columbia Evelyn Brown and the devoted husband to his wife of 52 years, Gillian Brown.
Russ was a proud 40-year veteran of the United States Navy, Medical Services Corps, served during the Vietnam War, and was awarded multiple commendations. Russ was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, served as a mediator for the First District Court and as the ministry head for interviewers and administrators for the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He enjoyed diving, fishing, the Green Bay Packers, and the Naval Academy Midshipmen.
Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters, Rebecca and Heather; siblings, Barbara, Keith, Kenneth; and grandchildren, Tru, Estelle and Joshua.
Burial with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 5, 2021, at Sarasota National Cemetery. Masks are mandatory. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Society, or the American Cancer Association. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Russ, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
