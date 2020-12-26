Gary Braga
Gary Braga, 67, passed away Dec. 19, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice in Englewood, Florida, after a long battle with lung cancer. He was born July 5, 1953, in Acushnet, Massachusetts, to Elva and Antone Braga.
Gary served in the U.S. Coast Guard from Nov. 19, 1971, to Nov. 18, 1977, aboard the CCC Diligence, Key West. His career in plastic packaging began in New Hampshire, he was employed by Virginia Design Packaging in Virginia, Berry Plastics in North Carolina, and Greiner in North Carolina as a Class A injection molding mechanic. He was well-known on the East Coast as an expert in Numatics and hydraulics. In Florida, Gary worked for Ipe Clip and Advantage in Bradenton and Sarasota. He opened a division of Advantage in California.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother and father; his step-father, Julius Alexander; his brothers, Bobby (wife Sandy) and Randy (wife Shirley). His sister Kay, unknown.
Gary is survived by his children, Tiffany Gilbert (husband Mark) and Noelle Osborn (husband Alf); brothers, Kevin (wife Lou Ann), John (wife Sharon), Tony (wife Jeanne); and sister, Edythe Perry (husband George); and several grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He is missed by his long-time partner and best friend Carol Rowell, her family and their friends. Harbor Isles was their home for 10 years, Gary truly enjoyed life and was a friend to everyone. Memorial donations are appreciated and can be made to Tidewell Hospice, Englewood or Venice, Florida.
