Georgia I. Britton

Georgia I. Britton (nee Caldwell), 97 currently of Englewood, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. She was born in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania and was formerly of Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

Georgia was a secretary for many years in the building products industry. She was very active in Community Presbyterian Church as clerk of sessions.

Georgia is survived by her children, James E. Smith, Richard Britton, and Terry Britton. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Georgia was predeceased by her spouse, James M. Britton and son, Robert M. Britton.


