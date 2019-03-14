Grady, In Memoriam

Ed and Joyce Ponger

Grady, In Memoriam

Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is taking time this month to remember two people very special to us. Ed and Joyce Ponger dedicated themselves to their communities through their family business and left behind a legacy of care, dignity and service.

Though it has been two years since we said goodbye to Mr. and Mrs. Ponger, we remember them as if we saw them yesterday, and hope to carry on their legacy for generations to come. With love, the Ponger family and all the staff at Ponger-Kays-Grady.

