Harold Anderson

Harold (Ted) Anderson, of Rotonda, Florida, passed away Dec. 26, 2020, at the age of 76.

Ted resided on Long Island for most of his life, later retiring to Florida. Ted was a beloved teacher for over 30 years for the Rocky Point school district, and served as union president for a time. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, a large stamp collection, and the Chicago Cubs. He was a kind and humble person.

Ted leaves behind wife Virginia Anderson (of Rotonda, Florida) and son Karl Anderson (of New Hampshire). He also leaves behind granddaughters Mandee and Rebecka, great-granddaughter McKenna, and sister Joan (also of NH).

No services are being held at this time.

Donations can be made to Englewood Helping Hand (Florida) or United Methodist Church of Port Jefferson (New York) in his honor.


