Harry A. (Bud) Godfrey, Jr.
Harry Godfrey, 85, Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021. Harry was born in Greencastle, Ind. The son of Harry A. Godfrey, Sr. and Nancy Elizabeth (Callaway) Godfrey. Harry married Carolyn J. Muncie in 1956. He is preceded by his parents, a sister Pat, brother Curt and his wife. He is survived by his children Todd (Sheila) of North Port, Fla., Tina (Chris) Warrenburg of Indianapolis, Ind., Terri (Mike) White of Port Charlotte, Fla., Tedd of Quincy, Ind., a brother Rex of Richmond, Ind., and sister Cindy (James) Anderson of Calhoun, Ga., 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman and taught many people the fine art of fishing with lures and catching snook.
In lieu of flowers, Bud requested donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of his wife, Carolyn. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.