Harry Godfrey

Harry Godfrey

 Desoto Customer Service

Harry A. (Bud) Godfrey, Jr.

Harry Godfrey, 85, Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021. Harry was born in Greencastle, Ind. The son of Harry A. Godfrey, Sr. and Nancy Elizabeth (Callaway) Godfrey. Harry married Carolyn J. Muncie in 1956. He is preceded by his parents, a sister Pat, brother Curt and his wife. He is survived by his children Todd (Sheila) of North Port, Fla., Tina (Chris) Warrenburg of Indianapolis, Ind., Terri (Mike) White of Port Charlotte, Fla., Tedd of Quincy, Ind., a brother Rex of Richmond, Ind., and sister Cindy (James) Anderson of Calhoun, Ga., 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman and taught many people the fine art of fishing with lures and catching snook.

In lieu of flowers, Bud requested donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of his wife, Carolyn. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Load entries