Harry Heiden
Harry Heiden- went to heaven today to be with family and friends at age 85, Jan. 4, 2021.
He retired from the U.S. Post Office after 30 years.
He was a life member of the Elks Lodge #2606 in Punta Gorda, also a member of the Moose Lodge #2121 in Port Charlotte.
Harry was preceded in life by his son Jeffery Heiden, and daughter-in-law Sandra.
Wife Linda morns him, as does his family. Daughter and son-in-law Holly and Larry Graves of Omaha, Nebraska and grandchildren Bryan and Dawnielle, and great-grandchildren.
Son and daughter-in-law Brad and Christy Heiden and grandchildren Bayli, Mason, Gwyneth of Ft. Worth, Texas.
Daughter Lauri Heiden of Woodward, Iowa.
Son-in-law and daughter-in-law John and Sherry Jacobs of Earlham, Iowa.
Grandsons Cody Hills and family in Wildwood, Florida. Dalton Hills at Oxford, Florida.
Harry loved to sing and entertained many people over the years. He enjoyed playing golf thru his life with friends and family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Johnson-Taylor Funeral Chapel. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Harry, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
My “Love” isn’t gone, he’s just out of sight. -Linda Heiden
