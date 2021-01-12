Newport

Newport

Helen Patricia Newport

Helen Patricia Newport, age 92, of Lake Suzy, Florida, passed away on Dec. 25, 2020. She was born on April 11, 1928, in Nutley, New Jersey, to James and Helen Carol Murren.

Her husband of 65 years, Thomas Newport, Sr., passed away on Dec. 2, 2013.

Before retiring in 1987, Patricia was employed by Hoffmann-La Roche for 21 years as an administrative assistant. She volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul Society at San Antonio RC Church for many years.

Patricia is survived by a daughter, Virginia Davis and her husband, Raymond of Punta Gorda, Florida, and a son, Thomas Newport, Jr. and his wife, Joyce, of Hardwick, New Jersey. She had five grandchildren, Randy Davis, Jennifer Davis, Nicholas Newport, Kevin Newport and Kristi Tanis and nine great-grandchildren. She is survived by a sister, Carol Gorman of Greensboro, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Murren and a brother, James Murren.

A mass will be held at San Antonio RC Church, Port Charlotte, FL on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL.

Memorial donations may be made in Patricia’s name to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o San Antonio RC Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980 or to the Salvation Army.


Load entries