Ilota Marie Kingery Davis
Ilota Marie (Jeri) Kingery Davis, passed away on Jan. 15, 2021, while residing at Solaris Healthcare of Port Charlotte, Florida. A life well lived best describes her 93 years spent with friends and family during her lifetime. She will be missed.
Born on July 20, 1927, in Madrid, New Mexico, Jeri moved with her family, soon thereafter, to San Antonio, Texas, where she resided for over 60 years. While there, she married and was subsequently predeceased by her first husband, Q. E. (Sonny) Kingery Sr. Several years later, she remarried and was subsequently predeceased by her second husband, Dr. David F. Davis.
Surviving family members include her son, Q. E. (Gene) Kingery and daughter-in-law, Sharon K. Kingery of Punta Gorda, Florida as well as her step daughter, Loretta Von Behren of San Antonio, Texas.
Jeri particularly enjoyed playing all types of card games as well as mahjong with her many gal pals and friends and was very appreciative of their support and friendship over the years. She also participated in and enjoyed 15 years of volunteer service with the Punta Gorda Police Department.
Arrangements are being handled by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, and Crematory in Punta Gorda, Florida. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
