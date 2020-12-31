Ivan Lee Burner
Ivan Lee Burner, born June 15, 1934. He was born the third of seven children to Ralph I. Burner and Dorothy M. Beam Burner, in Cambridge City, Indiana. At two years of age his family moved to Indianapolis. He attended Decatur Central High School where he played baseball and basketball making it to the regionals. It was during his high school years when he met the love of his life who later became his wife Elizabeth W. Kassing. She was his loving and faithful wife for 67 years 10 months and 21 days until his death on Dec. 27, 2020.
During their life together they attended Oak Park Baptist Church where they, several family members, and their six children attended until moving to Florida in 1990. Ivan and Liz sponsored the Youth Group for many years, Ivan was also a head deacon for several years.
After graduation Ivan married Elizabeth as well as attended Butler University and was in the Naval reserve for eight years. He started working at Eli Lilly where he was a distribution specialist for 34 years. He was one of only five men who would go into the plant after hours to pack lifesaving medicine and ship it to where it needed to go.
Ivan not only coached his six children in sports, he coached several other groups as well. He started two baseball leagues in Mooresville, Indiana, coached for Special Olympics teams in both basketball, and softball. One of his softball teams made it to the National World Finals and placed second. Ivan also enjoyed bowling, football and several other sports.
In November of 1990, within one week of arriving in Englewood, Ivan started playing softball in Englewood, Venice, and Punta Gorda. He and Liz both bowled at Englewood bowl for 29 years. They have been faithful members at both First Baptist and Calvary Baptist church in Englewood. Here they met many people who they worshiped with, shared fellowship, and whom became wonderful friends. He was a quiet man with beautiful blue eyes, a winning smile. He had many friends. He loved God, his family and his country.
He was preceded in death by parents, Dorothy and Ralph. His brother Ralph (Sunny) Burner, sisters Helen, Phyllis, Betty. Half-brothers, Harvey, Butch and half-sister Bonnie, and Daughter-in-law Barbara Burner. He has two surviving sisters Cathy Baugh and Donna Blandford, half-brother David Burner, brother-in-law Robert Kassing, and sisters-in law Rene Kassing, Betty Kassing and Donna Davis.
His surviving family is wife Elizabeth W. Burner, their six children; Ivanna (David) Howard, Cynthia (Myron) Higbee, Mark Burner, Robin (Mark) Lawrence, Kelli Burner-Ellis, Bryan (Heather) Burner; 17 grandchildren and 29 great- grandchildren. He always loved and was loved by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many more.
There will be a Memorial for Ivan on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Calvary Baptist, 75 Pine Street, Englewood Florida, 34223.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.