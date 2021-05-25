Jack C. Conley, of North Port, Fla., formerly of Rochester, N.Y., died May 13, 2021, at the age of 80.
He is survived by his wife Jeanne Cochran, daughters Kelly Hernandez and Kim Conley (Rochester), and Karrie Schaubroeck (Lakeland, Fla.), and step-children John Cochran (Austin, Texas) and Kathleen Banovic (Newburyport, Mass.) and eight grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Punta Gorda, Fla.
If you wish to make a donation, please give to the Neuro Challenge Foundation which educates and supports people dealing with Parkinsons.
