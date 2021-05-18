Jane (Jenny) Fowler Key Johnson, born Jan 6, 1977, passed away peacefully May 14, 2021, surrounded by family and friends in Punta Gorda, Fla., after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Jenny grew up in Searcy, Ark., and was known for her spunky personality. Although she was short in stature, she was mighty in her protective spirit of family and friends. Her loyalty and willingness to help others made it easy for her to make close friends wherever she was.
She attended Northwest Mississippi Community College, possessed a special flair for photography, cake decorating, all crafts and making those around her feel special.
She was a dedicated mother, first and foremost, and treasured time with her boys, Sam and Knox, and her husband Marty.
Jenny was employed as an administrative assistant at Baker Center School and was an active member of Deep Creek Community Church.
Survivors include her husband Marty Johnson, sons Sam and Knox Johnson all of Punta Gorda, Fla., her sisters, Sally Brown(Peter) of Ballwin, Mo.; Lara Key, Oxford, Miss.; mother-in-law Donna Johnson of Memphis, Tenn.; her precious nieces and nephews; and a host of special aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Fran Wood Key of Batesville, Miss. and Searcy, Ark., her grandparents, Sarah Wood Duncan, and Woodrow and Mary Key, Batesville, Miss.
Funeral Service will be conducted at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There will be a public viewing from 1-3 p.m. and a service at 3 p.m. at 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Rd., Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
She will be laid to rest next to her mother and father with burial and graveside service at Magnolia Cemetery, Batesville, Miss. on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to: Donald Lee Key Endowed Scholarship, NWCC Foundation, NWCC Box 7015
Senatobia, MS 38668. Donations can be made online at northwestms.edu/foundation
