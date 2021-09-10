It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Janet Marie Robson Stokes on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the age of 55. Janet was born in Attleboro, Mass., on September 16, 1965.
Her family and friends mourn the loss of such a beautiful soul. She made an incredible impact on all that she met. She lived for adventure and shared that passion with those that she cared about. She was one of the most generous people in the world. She loved to spread joy to all those around her. While Janet never had children of her own, she adored her nieces and nephews. She treated them all as her own.
Janet’s love for travel and adventure was a beautiful part of her soul. She loved to explore new places and share them with those that she loved. She lived life to the fullest and was purposeful in planning every trip to make the most of every situation. She loved to laugh and spend time with her family. Her actions spoke volumes. She showed up for her loved ones. Whether it be a baby shower, graduation, birthday, or a time of need- she was always there. We never doubted her love for us. She was an incredible person. She was quick to offer positive, uplifting words when you needed them most.
She remained a New England Patriots fan and loved to watch the games with her brother, Jim. In 1977, Diann, Krissy, Janet, and Jim moved to Port Charlotte, Fla. She graduated as a National Honors student from Charlotte High and received a volleyball scholarship at Rollins College. She moved to the Atlanta Area in 1985, where her father and brother ultimately settled as well. While she frequently traveled, Gwinnett County remained her home base. She met Allen in 2016 and her friends and family could instantly see the joy and companionship that he brought to her life. They were engaged to be married in Banff Gardens, British Columbia, when the COVID travel restrictions were lifted. She was employed by Westdale Asset Management, where she was loved and respected by her coworkers.
She is survived by a loving fiancée, Allen Green; her father James Robson; her mother Diann Jenner; her brothers Jim Robson (Darnell) and Roy Wathen (Debbie Lynch); stepsister Sherry Tamez (Daniel); ten nieces and nephews, and eight great-nieces and nephews, Allen’s three children and grandson. She is preceded in death by her sister, Krissy Lemke.
There was visitation and a memorial service at Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory in Buford, GA, on September 4, 2021. Janet’s final resting place will be at Royal Palms Memorial Gardens in Punta Gorda, Florida, with her sister, Krissy. The burial ceremony will be held on September 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Royal Palms Memorial Gardens in Punta Gorda, Florida. Please continue to keep her family in your prayers as this unexpected loss has left a hole in our hearts.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
