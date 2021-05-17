Jeannette Chambers
PHOTO
Jeannette Chambers, 57, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Englewood Health and Rehab after a long illness. She was born in Somerville, N.J., on May 12, 1963.
Survivors include sisters, Donna Smithey, Port Charlotte, Fla.; Patti Carney –Jacksonville, Fla., Ellie Bentley, Flemington, N.J.; brother, Robert Hockenbury, Bethlehem, Pa., stepmother, Eleanor Hockenbury, Flemington, N.J.; aunt Fran Dwyer-Hudson, Port Charlotte, Fla.; many nieces and nephews; as well as special friend Devon Reid and stepchildren Randolph, Yvonne and Dionne Reid.
Of Pompano Beach, Fla., she was predeceased by her father, Vernon Hockenbury; mother, Jeanne White; and companion, Billy Kanoy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5595 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL, 34238.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.