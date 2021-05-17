Jeannette Chambers

Jeannette Chambers, 57, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Englewood Health and Rehab after a long illness. She was born in Somerville, N.J., on May 12, 1963.

Survivors include sisters, Donna Smithey, Port Charlotte, Fla.; Patti Carney –Jacksonville, Fla., Ellie Bentley, Flemington, N.J.; brother, Robert Hockenbury, Bethlehem, Pa., stepmother, Eleanor Hockenbury, Flemington, N.J.; aunt Fran Dwyer-Hudson, Port Charlotte, Fla.; many nieces and nephews; as well as special friend Devon Reid and stepchildren Randolph, Yvonne and Dionne Reid.

Of Pompano Beach, Fla., she was predeceased by her father, Vernon Hockenbury; mother, Jeanne White; and companion, Billy Kanoy.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5595 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL, 34238.

