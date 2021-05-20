Jennie F. Diegoli, 92, of Punta Gorda, Fla., Hull, Mass., and Jackson, N.H., passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Easton, Mass.
She was born February 15, 1929, in Brockton, Mass., to the late Frank and Sabina (Allegra) Guarino. Jennie attended Brockton High School and graduated from Simmons College in 1951. Her interests included world travel, skiing, reading, and volunteer work.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Ramondetta; son, John Diegoli; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
A memorial Mass and burial will be held in late spring at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass., and a memorial Mass is planned for late fall in Punta Gorda, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Simmons College.
