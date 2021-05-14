Jim Bush, 71, former Syracuse resident and well-known tree surgeon, died May 06, 2021. He was a graduate of Corcoran High School, and attended Fulton-Montgomery CC.
He is predeceased by his wife of 25 years, Gerry, who’d passed in December. They lived in Savannah, NY, and spent winters in Florida.
Jim was an avid lifelong fisherman, and an artist and folksinger in his earlier days. He
enjoyed his stint as a model for figure-drawing classes at Syracuse University, when he
wasn’t clowning on campus, popping wheelies on Marshall Street. He was a character who will be fondly remembered.
He is predeceased by his parents, Bill and Lucille Bush, brother Bill, and survived by a
sister, Patricia Cameron, step-son, Jim Kane, nieces Bonnie (Joe) Losurdo, Amiee (Brian Aust) Bush, Jada (Keith) Scali-Goulette, nephew Jesse Scali, eight grand-nieces and
nephews, and his beloved dog, Gracie.
Services and a memorial celebration in his honor will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to donate to a charity of their choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.