Joan Delores (Bakko) Olson
Joan Delores (Bakko) Olson, 72, of Placida, Florida, and formerly of Onalaska, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte.
Joan was born Feb. 7, 1948, to Eunice (Sage) and George Bakko Sr. in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Her father’s jobs took them all over Wisconsin, so she attended numerous schools and had many fond memories of her adventures. She graduated from Onalaska High School in 1966. Joan married Ronald J. Olson on Nov. 11, 1967, at First Lutheran Church in Onalaska and they enjoyed 46 years together. Early in their marriage she worked at a local realty company and at Trane. Joan worked as a patient liaison at Gundersen Clinic in the Learning and Development Diagnostic Center for 30 years before retiring on Aug. 31, 2010.
She enjoyed many pastimes including camping, snowmobiling, bowling, golfing, boating, watching NASCAR races, cruises with friends and family, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. She was actively involved in her children’s various pursuits over the years including hockey, tennis, River City Waterski Team, beauty pageants, and Navy Moms. She was meticulous about keeping and laminating mementos and accomplishments of her family. She also truly enjoyed exploring her ancestry and would often meet someone new and discover that she was distantly related to them. Joan loved spending time with family and friends.
Joan is survived by her children, Scott Olson of Onalaska, Eric (Lori) Olson of Holmen, and Nicole (Jim) Guzowski of Port Charlotte; her brother, George Bakko Jr. of Lakeland, her sister-in-law, Barb (Ed) Burrell of Stoddard; her brother-in-law, Larry (Ruth) Olson of Onalaska; her grandchildren, Tyler (Lacy) Dahlgren of Kahului, Hawaii, Kylie and Kirah Olson of Holmen, and Ilana and Lexi Guzowski of Port Charlotte; her great-grandchildren, Adam, Ella, Quinn, and Jordan Dahlgren of Kahului, Hawaii; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends from both Wisconsin and Florida, too numerous to mention.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sister-in-law, June Bakko; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leonard and Beverly Olson.
Joan will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date when we can all hug tight. In the meantime, love hard.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.